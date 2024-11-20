Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Fetterman would be willing to confirm Dr. Oz — on one condition

Fetterman defeated Oz in Pennsylvania's 2022 US Senate contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump wants Dr. Oz to be CMS administrator Video

Trump wants Dr. Oz to be CMS administrator

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the Trump transition team on 'Your World.'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he would vote to confirm his former political opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator if Oz plans to protect the government programs. 

"If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude," Fetterman tweeted.

Fetterman defeated Oz, a Republican, in Pennsylvania's 2022 U.S. Senate race.

FETTERMAN CALLS OUT ‘UN’S RANK, PERVASIVE ANTISEMITISM,' SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO CONFIRMING ELISE STEFANIK

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Dr. Mehmet Oz

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., seen in the U.S. Capitol during votes on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024; Right: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz laughs during a safer streets community discussion at Galdos Catering and Entertainment on Oct. 13, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

"Our politics are obviously different, and we do have a history, but I don’t have any bitterness. I don’t hold anything against him," Fetterman said, according to CNN's Manu Raju

President-elect Donald Trump announced Oz as his pick to head the CMS, which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement. "Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake." 

TRUMP APPOINTS DR. OZ TO KEY HHS POSITION IN NEW ADMINISTRATION

Donald Trump shakes hands with Dr. Mehmet Oz

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate and former TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz is greeted by former president Donald Trump at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 3, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Kennedy, who Trump nominated to helm HHS, hailed the president-elect's decision to tap Oz to serve as CMS administrator.

"Very excited that my friend @DrOz has agreed to run CMS. Thank you ​@realDonaldTrump for this outstanding nomination. Welcome Dr​. Oz to ​The Avengers. ​Let's Make America Healthy Again!" Kennedy tweeted.

Oz said in a post on X that he is "honored" by Trump's nomination. 

"I look forward to serving my country to Make America Healthy Again under the leadership of HHS Secretary @RobertKennedyJr," he noted.

PRO-LIFE GROUPS CAUTIOUS ON RFK JR. NOMINATION AFTER EVOLVING ABORTION VIEWS

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Mehmet Oz at the 40/40 Club popup inside Fanatics Fest NYC held at Jacob Javits Convention Center on Aug. 16, 2024 in New York City. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., congratulated Oz, calling him an "excellent fit" for the job.

"His medical background as a cardiothoracic surgeon and public health advocate makes him an excellent fit for this position," Paul said in a tweet.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

