Fox News Politics: Dem Senate Stress

What's happening…

-Biden advisors are joining Senate Democrats for special meeting

-AOC files articles of impeachment against Justices Alito and Thomas

-6 states shift toward Trump in 2024 race

Biden Their Time

The majority of Democrats are continuing to oppose calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race after Tuesday's closed-door meeting, regardless of the fact that most Democrats have expressed concerns about the President's ability to serve a second term.

Biden sent a sharply worded letter to the party leaders stressing a refocus on former President Trump instead of the President and his cognitive abilities. Momentum is slowing down for the moment as Democrats toe the party line.

"I’m staying with Papa," Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., said, according to the AP …Read more

White House

'RADICAL': Missouri AG sues Biden admin over controversial Affordable Care Act adjustment …Read more

'LIKE A SON': Who is Biden's White House physician, and how close are his ties to the first family? …Read more

MORE OF THE SAME?: Biden's border policies would likely be extended if this swing state Dem is the new nominee …Read more

CORRECTING THE RECORD: WH had to correct Karine Jean-Pierre after an erroneous claim that a neurologist did not meet Biden in January …Read more

PACKED SCHEDULE: Biden kept remarks to the AFL-CIO union brief Wednesday before heading to NATO summit …Read more

IN THE ROUGH: Biden changes tune on Trump golf challenge he was once 'happy to play' …Read more

Capitol Hill

'F--- TRUMP': Vulnerable Dem senator meets with radical group that supports 'halting' deportations …Read more

'CORRUPTION CRISIS': AOC files articles of impeachment against Justices Alito, Thomas on Wednesday …Read more

'INCREDIBLY IRONIC': Sotomayor co-signed opinion claiming the Second Amendment does not give private citizens a right to self-defense …Read more

FURIOUS TIRADE: Trump warns GOP to 'pass the SAVE Act' or 'go home and cry yourself to sleep' …Read more

DAMAGE CONTROL: Biden campaign to meet with Senate Dems as lawmakers express concern …Read more

CIRCLING WAGONS: House Dems defend Jeffries as Left's disarray over Biden grows …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

SWING STATE SLAMMED: Lawmakers demand answers over 'weaponized' election order …Read more

REPUBLICAN RECOUNT: Colby Jenkins trails Trump-endorsed incumbent Celeste Maloy by fraction in Utah primary, sparking recount …Read more

TOWING THE LINE: Democrats are reigning in calls for Biden to step aside after closed-door meeting …Read more

TIME TO GO?: Swing state voters say Biden debate performance 'really impactful' on their presidential election decision …Read more

'DO THE WORK': Newsom tells DNC staff to 'worry less' in pep talk: report …Read more

'DEEP CONCERNS': First Democrat senator says Biden can't win re-election amid health concerns …Read more

'UNFULFILLING' VINDICATION: Dean Phillips breaks silence on Biden campaign chaos following debate …Read more

BEATING THE CLOCK: Biden campaign schedule reveals president's plans amid calls to exit 2024 race …Read more

JOE'S THE MAN: Top Dem says others know they can't beat Biden …Read more

IN THE MIX: US intel agency say Russia interfering in 2024 election for Trump …Read more

RACE SHIFT: 6 states move toward Trump in Electoral College: Cook Political Report …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

Across America

'HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE': Alaska federal judge resigns from lifetime position as new report details misconduct …Read more

ALL EYES ON US': NATO summit 'pivotal' make-or-break for Biden amid fitness scrutiny …Read more

'NOT TOLERATED': Woman locked up after allegedly admitting to threatening GOP governor's life …Read more

NOT OUR POSITION: ABC distances itself from anchor's explosive Biden comment …Read more

DEMOCRATS IN 'DISARRAY': Charlamagne says Dems in 'such disarray,' 'I really don’t think they can win now' …Read more

'MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS': Virginia Gov. Youngkin orders 'cellphone-free' schools …Read more

