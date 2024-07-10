Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION

Virginia Gov. Youngkin restricts cell phone use in public schools

Republican governor signs executive order to tackle 'mental health crisis'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Teachers reveal cell phones are a ‘tremendous distraction’ in classrooms: Rep. Josh Bray Video

Teachers reveal cell phones are a ‘tremendous distraction’ in classrooms: Rep. Josh Bray

Kentucky Rep. Josh Bray joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down the state’s latest bill that aims to prohibit the use of cell phones in school.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order calling for the establishment of "cellphone-free education" in public schools in an effort to fight back against what he describes as an "alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions affecting adolescents." 

The measure, which was signed by the Republican on Tuesday, orders state agencies and its Department of Education to come up with new guidelines that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. 

"The necessity of implementing cell-phone free education in Virginia’s K-12 public schools is increasingly evident," Youngkin wrote in the order. "Parents, public health professionals, educators, and other stakeholders across the Commonwealth are expressing concern over the alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions affecting adolescents, such as depression and anxiety, driven in part by extensive social media usage and widespread cell phone possession among children. 

"Cellphone-free education will significantly reduce the amount of time students can be on phones without parental supervision," he added. 

GOP-LED STATES ASK SUPREME COURT TO TEMPORARILY BLOCK BIDEN’S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT PROGRAM 

Gov. Youngkin speaks in DC

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at the Road to Majority Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C., on June 22. (Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Youngkin wrote in the order that children spend an average of nearly 5 hours a day browsing social media and that recent studies suggest adolescents who spend more than three hours per day double their risk of poor mental health. 

"Most alarming is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2019-2021, reporting that the rate of suicide has increased 167% since 2010 for girls and 91% since 2010 for boys," as well as a "spike in depression of 161% and 145%, respectively," he added. 

READ THE ORDER BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Youngkin also said "up to now, public schools have often left these decisions and consequences" surrounding cellphone use "to individual teachers, resulting in a variety of expectations and enforcement, all too often leading to students frequently checking their devices, scrolling through social media, and sending direct messages." 

He argued, citing studies, that students who use their cellphones during class "learn less and achieve lower grades." 

3 COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STAFF MEMBERS REMOVED AFTER ANTISEMITIC TEXT MESSAGE EXCHANGE 

Teacher and child in Virginia school

English language teacher Jessica Alford leads a student to their classroom at George Mason Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 21, 2023. Youngkin is looking to crack down on cellphone use in public schools. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The executive order suggests that usage of cellphone "lockers" or pouches could be one way to restrict them in schools. 

Last year, Florida became the first state to crack down on phones in schools with a new law. Indiana and Ohio passed their own laws this year, while several other states have recently introduced what is becoming known as "phone-free schools" legislation. 

In Virginia’s state capital of Richmond, Youngkin's order has the full support of the superintendent of public schools. 

Social media apps

Youngkin says "chronic health conditions affecting adolescents, such as depression and anxiety," are "driven in part by extensive social media usage and widespread cell phone possession among children. " (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We piloted a cellphone ban last year in some of our high schools and middle schools, and we saw more student engagement in class and fewer distractions throughout the day," Jason Kamras told The Associated Press. "On top of that, students reported spending more time talking with their peers." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics