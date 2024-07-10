Failed Dem Biden challenger breaks silence on president's spiraling electability: 'Deeply disappointed'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips spoke out for the first time on President Biden’s disastrous campaign performance, after frequently attacking the president during primary season as "unelectable and weak."

"If this has been vindication, vindication has never been so unfulfilling," Phillips told reporters Tuesday in his first public remarks on Biden’s electability since his debate against former President Trump late last month.

"I made my case eight months ago and I think it's time for others to share their perspectives," the Minnesota congressman added while speaking to the gaggle of reporters. "I'm deeply disappointed in a political system that has resulted in this dynamic that we now face."

Following the debate, Phillips remained relatively silent as pundits, Democrats and traditional allies of the White House sounded off that the president should drop out of the race and let another Democrat lead the party to defeat Trump. He did post a cryptic message on social media quoting Gandhi one day after the debate.

"Speak only if it improves upon the silence. -Gandhi," he posted.

Phillips bowed out of the presidential race in March, after months of noting that while he admired the president, Biden’s age weakened the chance of Democrats retaining control of the White House in 2024.

"I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud – the part DC insiders only do in private," Phillips posted to X in February.

"I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country. But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us – and him – into a disaster, and you damn well know it."

"Our incumbent president is unelectable and weak and I think it's going to show this country that there's a candidate here who can actually do here what has been promised for generations," Phillips told reporters at a campaign event in January.

"Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options," Phillips said when dropping out in March. "But it is clear that alternative is not me. And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be."

Phillips announced in November of last year that he would not seek re-election for his House seat, after throwing his hat in the presidential race. Phillips, who has been in the House since 2019, represents a strongly Democratic district and his all-in effort for the presidency was always a long shot.

Pundits, commenters and reporters on social media have recently declared that Phillips was vindicated following the debate last month, which opened the floodgates to Democrats and legacy media outlets calling on Biden to drop out of the race.

Concern over Biden’s mental sharpness hit a fever pitch during the debate, where he lost his train of thought at times and gave garbled answers in a subdued and raspy voice. The debate unleashed panic among Democratic allies and members of the media, as they worried it fueled the fire surrounding concerns about Biden’s mental acuity and age.

Despite the fallout from the debate, as well as his first sit-down interview with the media last week that did not help quell concerns, Biden has vowed to stay in the race.

