President Biden's campaign held an all-hands conference call on Monday with Democratic National Committee staffers, hoping to address collapsing morale, according to a report.

The Biden team is reportedly holding the events to tamp down concerns among the staffers with pep talks from DNC superstars as widespread criticism and calls to step down from both Republicans and Democrats has created a tense environment within the White House.

"I plead with you: Worry less, do the work," California Gov. Gavin Newsom told Biden staffers on the call, according to Axios. "I think there is an old African proverb that says, 'You wanna go fast, go alone. You wanna go far, go together.' And that's what this is all about."

"There's never been a president in our lifetimes — I don't know if there ever will be again — that's delivered more than President Biden. It's just a fact," the governor added, according to the report.

Leaks from staff have become increasingly common despite leadership's efforts to keep the administration glued together.

"Here in HQ, we're working really hard because on winning campaigns, you work really hard," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz reportedly said.

He added, "There's an immense sense of pride across our office, because we know how important and critical that work we are doing here is for the fate of our democracy."

Biden has been facing mounting calls from members within his own party to step aside and suspend his re-election campaign following his disastrous debate performance last month.

However, Biden is going all in to tamp down dissent among lawmakers, activists and pundits pushing for Democrats to dump him as the nominee, and rescue his suddenly tenuous candidacy, sources previously told Fox News Digital.

Amid numerous reports of House and Senate Democrats planning to abandon Biden over the weekend, the president began the day Monday by sending a letter to congressional Democrats saying he is "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

Biden also participated in a virtual meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital has also reached out to the Democratic National Convention for remarks.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.