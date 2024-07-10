Florida woman charged after allegedly making online death threats toward DeSantis: 'Will not be tolerated'

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly confessed to making online death threats toward Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to officials.

Danyele Callaway, 20, was charged with written or electronic threat to kill or inflict bodily injury, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

DeSantis' office notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday after threatening messages were made to his office on his website. The agency then contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about the threats.

The message from the suspect, later identified as Callaway, included a request for an immediate in-person meeting and "life-threatening statements," sparking concerns among the governor's staff, the sheriff's office said.

Callaway has been arrested before, including for domestic violence-related charges and battery on public servants, the sheriff's office said. She has also previously made verbal threats against DeSantis and has made anti-government and anti-law enforcement comments.

Deputies from the sheriff's office's Behavioral Resource Unit responded to Callaway's home at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to conduct a mental health evaluation and assess the potential threat.

Callaway was taken into custody after allegedly admitting to making the threats during an interview with deputies. She was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate any threats, especially from individuals who think they can hide behind their keyboards to spread fear and harm," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will not accept a threat against anyone in our community, especially our Governor."

He continued: "Threatening the lives of those who serve our democratic institutions is an attack on the very principles of our society and justice system. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, no one has the right to endanger others' lives. This case is a stark reminder that violent threats will not be tolerated. We will continue to pursue and hold accountable anyone who seeks to disrupt the peace and safety of our community."

The incident remains under investigation.