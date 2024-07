Former President Donald Trump published a screed on Tuesday warning Republican lawmakers that they have no choice but to pass the SAVE Act, warning "our whole voting system is under siege."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act, requiring states to obtain proof of citizenship from voters for federal elections, and purging non-citizens from voter rolls.

"Republicans must pass the Save Act, or go home and cry yourself to sleep," Trump wrote on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social.

He continued, "Non citizen Illegal Migrants are getting the right to vote, being pushed by crooked Democrat Politicians who are not being stopped by an equally dishonest Justice Department."

Under the legislation, voters would be required to provide proof of citizenship via IDs and documentation such as a passport, a government-issued photo ID showing proof the individual was born in the U.S., military IDs, or a valid photo ID as well as documentation showing proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate, the legislation states.

The Democratic leadership is urging its House members to vote against the bill in the lead-up to the vote, saying it would place "an extreme burden [on] countless Americans" in order to vote.

"The Dems can’t win on their policies, the only way they can win is to CHEAT. They do it at every level of government, and they do it well. That’s how they get an incapacitated moron like Joe Biden elected," the former president said in his Truth Social post. "The Justice Department is CORRUPT and won’t do a thing to help. They have no shame!"

If the SAVE Act is successfully passed through the House, it faces an uphill battle in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Even if the bill overcame the upper chamber of Congress, President Biden has vowed to kill the legislation if asked to sign.

Trump ended his message with a threat to "pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before" if elected in November, saying such individuals would be "sent to prison for long periods of time."

The former president seemed to specifically call out Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying, "We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.