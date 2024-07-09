Charlamagne says 'all I hear is ego' from Biden, calls on Democrats to challenge him for nomination at DNC

Radio host "Charlamagne tha God" urged Democrats on Tuesday to answer President Biden's challenge to run against him at the Democratic National Convention.

Amid calls for him to step aside and allow another Democrat to run at the top of the ticket, Biden called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday and declared, "I am not going anywhere." During the interview, Biden slammed the "elites" that he claimed run the Democratic Party.

"Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention," Biden said.

Charlamagne played audio from this interview on his "Breakfast Club" show and responded, "All I hear is ego, and I hope they take him up on his offer. Every single Democrat who feels like the Democrats can’t win if Biden is the nominee needs to challenge him at the convention. Take him up on his offer."

He added that he has been asking for months whether Biden-Harris is a "’winnable ticket,’ and if the answer is ‘no,' Biden should step aside; and people shouldn’t be upset when folks say that — especially if y’all wanna win."

Charlamagne also rejected Biden’s rhetoric juxtaposing the Democratic Party "elite" who he says want him replaced versus the average Americans he says still support him.

"What makes an average Democrat versus an elite Democrat? Because he’s been an elected official for 80+ years! So how is he not elite? What makes you an elite and what makes you average?" Charlamagne asked.

The show played audio of Trump talking about how Biden "may very well stay in" because of his "ego," but that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the one to replace him if he drops out.

"I do believe he will stay in the race, too," Charlamagne said. "I didn’t think, you know, Democrats could win before, but I really don’t think they can win now because the party is in such disarray."

Charlamagne later argued that Harris would be the only viable alternative at the top of the ticket, and that any other Democrat would have to serve as her vice president.

In response to Democrats who are criticizing those in the party expressing doubt about Biden's ability to win and carry out the duties of president, the radio host argued the debate is one that needs to be had.

"The conversation is happening because the candidate is so bad," Charlamagne said. "The conversation wouldn't be happening if President Biden wasn't so terrible, that's why the conversation is happening. Can't just blame this on people! People ain't just talking out their a--- here!"

After another host expressed hope that Biden will be able to redeem his image on the public stage at an upcoming press conference Thursday, Charlamagne replied, "He's gonna fall, he's gonna fall on that public stage."