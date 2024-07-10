Biden advisers to join Senate Dems for special meeting amid swelling concerns

Several top campaign advisers for President Biden will join Senate Democrats for a meeting on Thursday at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) as lawmakers continue to reveal their concerns about Biden as a candidate.

Senior Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, and Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon are attending the special meeting off the Capitol campus, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate Democrat caucus met for a regularly scheduled lunch on Tuesday, where Biden's debate performance and what it means for his candidacy were discussed.

Afterward, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., revealed on CNN that he told his colleagues he doesn't believe Biden can beat Trump in November. The Democrat is the first caucus member to publicly claim as much.