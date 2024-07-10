Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Biden advisers to join Senate Dems for special meeting amid swelling concerns

Biden's team is meeting with lawmakers as concern continues about his condition

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Doug Jones calls concerns over Biden's health a 'nothingburger' in debate with CNN host Video

Sen. Doug Jones calls concerns over Biden's health a 'nothingburger' in debate with CNN host

Sen. Doug Jones told CNN's Kasie Hunt Wednesday that concerns about President Biden's health amid reports about a Parkinson's specialist at the White House are a non-issue.

Several top campaign advisers for President Biden will join Senate Democrats for a meeting on Thursday at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) as lawmakers continue to reveal their concerns about Biden as a candidate. 

Senior Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, and Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon are attending the special meeting off the Capitol campus, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

joe biden on the debate stage

President Joe Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections between himself and former president Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate Democrat caucus met for a regularly scheduled lunch on Tuesday, where Biden's debate performance and what it means for his candidacy were discussed. 

Afterward, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., revealed on CNN that he told his colleagues he doesn't believe Biden can beat Trump in November. The Democrat is the first caucus member to publicly claim as much. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics