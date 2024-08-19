Fox News Politics: Peace on a Tightrope

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.



Peace on a Tightrope

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday "accepted" President Biden’s ceasefire plan that could end the 10-month war in Gaza, but whether the fighting actually stops depends on Hamas.

Speaking to reporters from Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal put forward last week by the White House in coordination with leaders from Qatar and Egypt looked to "bridge the gaps" between the warring parties and has been "accepted" by Netanyahu.

"He supports it," Blinken said. "It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same."

"The parties – with the help of the mediators, the United States, Egypt and Qatar – have to come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they'll implement the commitments that they've made under this agreement," he added….Read more

White House

'1,000 TIMES OVER': Dean Phillips has no regrets about calling to oust Biden 'two years ago' …Read more

Capitol Hill

'UNPARALLELED HUBRIS': Fetterman spox openly contradicts boss on Israel …Read more

GEORGE PLEADS GUILTY: Former Rep. Santos enters plea in federal wire fraud, ID theft case …Read more

SENATE MAJORITY BATTLE: Democrats' Senate campaign chair says senators skipping convention 'know what's best' for them and their states …Read more

Tales from the Trail

COUNTER-PROGRAMMING: Trump, Vance hitting the campaign trail all week to counterprogram Democrats' convention …Read more

STEEL CITY SCANDAL?: Diners furious after PA eatery cleared for 'staged' Kamala Harris stop …Read more

BLANK SLATE: Harris camp website void of policy plans amid DNC …Read more

'DISGRACEFUL': Vance calls out Harris' recent focus on lowering prices: 'You should have been doing your job' …Read more

‘ERODES DEMOCRACY’: Liberal Washington Post columnist calls on Harris to talk to journalists …Read more

Across America

DESCENDING ON DNC: Anti-Israel protests erupt outside DNC …Read more

PASS OR FAIL?: Chicago DNC demonstrations to put Illinois' no-cash-bail law to the ultimate test …Read more

UPSTAGED: Anti-Israel protester grabs mic, disrupts delegate party at DNC …Read more

HAMAS HOSTILITY: Terrorist flag spotted at rally outside DNC …Read more

PRESSURING PUTIN: Ukraine takes out Russian bridges in move against Moscow counteroffensive …Read more

