Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats

Hamas flag spotted at anti-Israel rally near DNC as Chicago braces for possible unrest

Hundreds of organizations expected to take part in rally as DNC set to begin

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Garry McCarthy on Chicago's security measures ahead of DNC: 'We know there's people coming here to disrupt things' Video

Garry McCarthy on Chicago's security measures ahead of DNC: 'We know there's people coming here to disrupt things'

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy on Chicago tightening security measures ahead of the Democratic National Convention and concerns from House members over violence.

A Hamas flag was spotted at an anti-Israel rally in Chicago Monday hours before the Democratic National Convention was set to begin. 

A photographer for Fox News spotted what appeared to be a Hamas flag in the crowd at the March on the DNC rally. The Hamas flag shared a pole with a Palestinian flag. 

Hundreds of organizations were expected to take part in the rally, voicing their opposition to Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. 

Chicago officials said they were committed to keeping the demonstrations peaceful, though the city remains on edge. Police officers are prepared to intervene if necessary, having undergone extensive training on constitutional policing and de-escalation tactics.

LEADER OF RADICAL GROUP THAT AMPLIFIED PRO-HAMAS ESSAY MADE MULTIPLE VISITS TO BIDEN-HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

Hamas flag at DNC rally

An attendee appears to wave a Hamas flag at a rally near the DNC.  (Fox News )

Protesters have vowed to keep the pressure on Democrats despite President Biden dropping out of the race and the party rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to formally accept the Democratic nomination this week. 

Activists said they were ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation's top Democratic leaders.

Signage at the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention

Signage at the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation, and buses were bringing activists from all over the country. Organizers said they hoped the turnout for Monday's march and rally would be at least 20,000 people.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE 2024 CAMPAIGN TRAIL, EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS AND MORE AT OUR FOX NEWS DIGITAL ELECTION HUB

Activists say they learned lessons from last month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. They expect bigger crowds and more robust demonstrations in Chicago.

Pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the park, west of the Loop business district, for a rally. They planned to march a short distance to a site near the United Center, where the convention is taking place.

Chicago, which has hosted more political conventions than any other U.S. city, has been unable to escape comparisons to the infamous 1968 convention where police and anti-Vietnam War protesters violently clashed on live television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some businesses boarded up their windows as a precaution, and county courts said they would open more space in case of mass arrests. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 