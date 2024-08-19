Hamas flag spotted at anti-Israel rally near DNC as Chicago braces for possible unrest

A Hamas flag was spotted at an anti-Israel rally in Chicago Monday hours before the Democratic National Convention was set to begin.

A photographer for Fox News spotted what appeared to be a Hamas flag in the crowd at the March on the DNC rally. The Hamas flag shared a pole with a Palestinian flag.

Hundreds of organizations were expected to take part in the rally, voicing their opposition to Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Chicago officials said they were committed to keeping the demonstrations peaceful, though the city remains on edge. Police officers are prepared to intervene if necessary, having undergone extensive training on constitutional policing and de-escalation tactics.

Protesters have vowed to keep the pressure on Democrats despite President Biden dropping out of the race and the party rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to formally accept the Democratic nomination this week.

Activists said they were ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation's top Democratic leaders.

The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation, and buses were bringing activists from all over the country. Organizers said they hoped the turnout for Monday's march and rally would be at least 20,000 people.

Activists say they learned lessons from last month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. They expect bigger crowds and more robust demonstrations in Chicago.

Pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the park, west of the Loop business district, for a rally. They planned to march a short distance to a site near the United Center, where the convention is taking place.

Chicago, which has hosted more political conventions than any other U.S. city, has been unable to escape comparisons to the infamous 1968 convention where police and anti-Vietnam War protesters violently clashed on live television.

Some businesses boarded up their windows as a precaution, and county courts said they would open more space in case of mass arrests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.