Kamala Harris

Harris campaign website still missing policy positions as DNC kicks off

By contrast, Biden released a 110-page policy document in 2020

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris benefitting from media 'pushing the reset' on campaign coverage, ex-Trump advisor says

Kamala Harris benefitting from media 'pushing the reset' on campaign coverage, ex-Trump advisor says

Former Trump communications advisor Bryan Lanza said that media coverage of Vice President Harris' campaign has been positive after a press "reset" following President Biden quitting the race.

The Harris campaign website, which includes pages to buy merchandise, donate and get to know the candidate's background, remains devoid of any policy plans a full month after Kamala Harris became the informal nominee.

As the Democratic National Convention begins this week, critics have been slamming the Democratic nominee for failing to sit for any interviews or hold press conferences. Harris' lack of policy plans on her website comes a month after she informally became the Democratic nominee for president – and two weeks after she became the formal nominee following a roll call vote by party delegates.

Harris-Walz campaign website void of policy plans

A month after Kamala Harris became the informal Democratic nominee for president, her campaign website remains void of any formal policy plans.

The Democrat nominee's website does include bios for both Harris and her vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. It also includes web pages for people to donate money or volunteer, as well as a page where people can buy Harris-Walz merchandise. A FAQ page on the site answers questions related to donations, purchases from the merchandise store, and how to vote or volunteer. Users are instructed to reach out to a general email address for the campaign if their question cannot be answered via the FAQ page.

'GONNA HIDE IN THE BASEMENT': AMERICANS BALK AT KAMALA HARRIS DUCKING INTERVIEWS ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Four years ago, when Joe Biden was running for office, he tasked an entire group of advisers with generating a 110-page policy document, according to The New York Times. It was the same with Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to the Times, which noted that she had more than 200 distinct policy proposals on record during her campaign. 

Meanwhile, former President Trump's 2024 campaign website includes a tab titled, "platform," that features a 20-point policy agenda covering issues ranging from the economy to the ongoing crime surge.

Trump agenda

Donald Trump's campaign website includes a 20-point policy plan for his presidency that will "Make America Great Again."

Last week, Harris unveiled her first major policy rollout, marking the first time she formally announced some positions on governing. Among those was a ban on price gouging by food and grocery companies, a $6,000 child tax credit, tax incentives for first-generation homeowners, and a promise to go after landlords and real estate investors for predatory practices that Harris blames for the rise in housing costs. 

CRITICS BLAST HARRIS GRASP OF INFLATION, ATTACK ON BUSINESS AHEAD OF POLICY SPEECH: ‘LUNATIC BEHAVIOR’

However, these economic plans remain absent from the Harris-Walz campaign website – and a report from the conservative Media Research Center, released last week, indicated between 71% and 86% of Democrats and Independents said they had either not heard of Harris' position on various topics, or were entirely unaware. 

"It's 2020 all over again," said L. Brent Bozell III, the founder and president of the Media Research Center. "As it stands now, another leftist media cover-up will decide the election."

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Vice President Harris and former President Trump (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

