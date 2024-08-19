JD Vance campaigns in Philly on Day 1 of the DNC in Chicago

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio called out Vice President Kamala Harris for her campaign promise to lower prices "on day one," despite her current influential role in the White House.

"We have a country that is being failed by its present leadership," Vance said. "And don't let anybody gaslight you here, because Kamala Harris is running around the country and saying that on Day One, she wants to bring the cost of goods and the cost of housing under control."

Vance held a campaign event in Philadelphia on Monday, where he focused on contrasting the Trump-Vance campaign agenda with that of Harris.

"She says that on Day One, she wants to make groceries and homes more affordable for American citizens. Well, Kamala Harris, where have you been? Because you've been vice president for about 1,300 days."

"Day One was three and a half years ago. You should have been doing your job then and not promising to do it now," Vance added.

While recently on the campaign trail, Harris said that if elected she would bring down food prices, end price gouging and lower housing costs.

But Vance highlighted the current high prices on electricity, food and gas, saying, "This is all because of the policies of Kamala Harris."

"This is the person who's promising that she's going to fix the very problems that she has been creating for 1,300 days, and now she wants the American people to give her a promotion," he told attendees.

Vance focused on oil and energy as he made a pitch to voters in Pennsylvania, a state that will play a crucial role in determining the 2024 election.

"We are, first of all, going to unleash Pennsylvania energy workers. We are going to drill, baby, drill. Let's. We're going to stop buying energy from tinpot dictators all over the world who hate this country," Vance said. "We're going to start buying it from our own land, from our own people, from our own workers. And that's going to start on Day One of the Trump presidency."

Vance also said that Harris "has got quite the running mate," referencing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"The closest Tim Walz has ever come to combat is when he let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground a few years ago," Vance said. Walz has faced backlash recently regarding the validity of his status and service in the military.

Vance answered questions from local reporters during the campaign event, after saying, "It is disgraceful that Kamala Harris pretends to run for the presidency of the United States, but she refuses to stand before the American people without a teleprompter standing between them. Kamala, what are you so afraid of?"

Vance's event came on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.