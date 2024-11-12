Fox News Politics: Administration of Allies

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-House balance of power still undecided a week after Election Day, with Republicans needing 4 more seats

-Trump likely to make several border security moves on first day, says expert

-Trump confirms Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser pick

Loyalty Matters

President-elect Trump is quickly moving to assemble his second administration, and this time around, he does not appear to be searching for many outsiders to his political orbit.

As he aims to turn Washington, D.C., upside down, the former and future president is turning to allies, loyalists and other supporters of his MAGA movement and America First agenda, many of whom are known commodities in the nation's capital.

Unlike eight years ago, when the first-time politician first took control of the White House , he is not in the market for establishment types or those who served in his first administration, but in his mind, proved disloyal…Read more

White House

'VERY BIG MANDATE': Trump tells world leader election gives him a ‘very big mandate’…Read more

COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT: Federal judge in Ohio rescinds retirement after Trump victory, with Biden yet to nominate a successor…Read more

'FUNDAMENTAL FLAWS': Biden supports bringing adversarial nations into new UN cyber crime alliance…Read more

'DECEPTIVE': Biden admin touts job well done replenishing oil reserves despite depleting them by half over last four years…Read more

‘$1 BILLION DISASTER’: Here's what FEC filings show about Harris campaign's 3 month spending spree…Read more

Cabinet Picks

MOVIN ON UP: Who could replace Elise Stefanik in House GOP leadership? What we know…Read more

TRUMP'S NEXT TOP COP: Who's who on Trump's short list for attorney general…Read more

FORMER GOVERNOR GETS NOM: Trump nominates Mike Huckabee for US ambassador to Israel…Read more

NOEM ON THE SHORTLIST: Trump expected to choose South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary, source says…Read more

MUSICAL CHAIRS: Tom Cotton likely to succeed Marco Rubio in top Intelligence Committee position…Read more

'FANTASTIC PICK': Ex-Trump official predicts ‘entire mindset change’ at southern border, hails ‘fantastic’ Noem pick for DHS…Read more

'STRONG CHOICE': Fetterman hails Rubio as 'strong choice' for secretary of state, says he will vote to confirm him…Read more

LEADERSHIP JOCKEYING: These are the top names in contention for defense secretary under Trump…Read more

Capitol Hill

CHANGE OF HEART: Schumer invites McCormick, Gallego to new-senator orientation…Read more

THINNING THE HERD: Trump tapping 2 House Republicans for future admin fuels concerns about slim majority…Read more

TAKING OVER: Trump expected to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Mike Johnson says…Read more

OUT OF LEFT FIELD: Tufts University accused of severing ties with House Democrat over trans athlete comments…Read more

CALIFORNIA CONCESSION: California Republican congressman concedes competitive race to Democratic challenger…Read more

HOUSE VACANCY: Who could run to replace Stefanik in the House?…Read more

NON-CONCESSION STAND: Bob Casey refuses to concede PA Senate race, as Schumer welcomes Republican McCormick among new senators…Read more

TICKET SPLITTERS: AOC bombarded with comments after asking followers why they supported her and Trump…Read more

'CHAMPION OF LIBERTY': Rand Paul backs Kat Cammack for House Republican Conference Chair, Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader…Read more

PRESSURE CAMPAIGN: Pressure campaign boosting Rick Scott could fall flat with Senate GOP colleagues, strategists say…Read more

Across America

TO KEEP OR TO TOSS: New York Judge Merchan to decide whether to dismiss Trump guilty verdict in Bragg case after election win…Read more

BROAD SWINGS: In election victory, Trump’s gains went beyond the battlegrounds…Read more

2028 PREVIEW: Vance in 'catbird seat' for 2028 GOP presidential nomination, but these Republicans may also run…Read more

CARLOS DANGER RETURNS: Anthony Weiner mulls return. Disgraced ex-pol says New York City needs new leadership…Read more