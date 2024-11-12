AOC bombarded with comments after asking followers why they supported her and Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fielded dozens of answers after asking her followers why they supported both her and President-elect Donald Trump in last week’s election.

"I voted Trump, but I like you and Bernie. I don't trust either party's establishment politicians," one of Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram followers told the New York lawmaker Monday during a livestream.

The comment came in response to Ocasio-Cortez asking followers "who supported both Trump and me" or "Trump/Democrat" to explain their decision-making.

Comments were quick to flow in, with Ocasio-Cortez attempting to appear non-judgemental while assuring followers she was genuinely curious about their rationale.

"I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC, and less establishment," one comment said.

"You signified change. Trump signified change. I've said lately, Trump sounds more like you," added another.

The comments also come as Trump performed significantly better in the Bronx and Queens, which make up much of Ocasio-Cortez’s district, in 2024. Trump lost Queens by nearly 24 points and the Bronx by around 45 points last week, a drastic improvement from his losses of 45 and 67 points in the two boroughs, respectively, in 2020.

The result was a curious one for Ocasio-Cortez, who noted that many people who sent her to a nearly 38-point victory in the district must have also voted for the former president.

The progressive lawmaker explained she was seeking to "understand and adapt" to the reality, noting the livestream session was a way to "dig in" to what her supporters were feeling.

"Trump is going to get us the money and lets men have a voice. You're brilliant and have amazing passion," one follower told her.

"It's real simple… Trump and you care for the working class," another said.

"I feel like Trump and you are both real," added another.

"I voted Trump and dems because he reached out to Muslims."

"You are focused on the real issues people care about. Similar to Trump populism in some ways," one follower reasoned.

Another theme of the livestream session was the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in Gaza, with many of the lawmaker’s followers arguing that Trump was better equipped to bring an end to the situation.

"I voted for Trump and you, not genocide Harris. Dems need Bernie," one commenter said.

"I know people that did this and it was bc of Gaza," added another.

"Because of Gaza," one follower plainly stated.

"I voted Trump and dems because he reached out to Muslims," noted one comment.