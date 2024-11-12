Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC bombarded with comments after asking followers why they supported her and Trump

Some fans of NY Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said they see both her and President-elect Donald Trump as political outsiders

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
AOC, far-left university professors melt down over Trump's 2024 victory Video

AOC, far-left university professors melt down over Trump's 2024 victory

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react to the far-left's meltdown over President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fielded dozens of answers after asking her followers why they supported both her and President-elect Donald Trump in last week’s election.

"I voted Trump, but I like you and Bernie. I don't trust either party's establishment politicians," one of Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram followers told the New York lawmaker Monday during a livestream.

The comment came in response to Ocasio-Cortez asking followers "who supported both Trump and me" or "Trump/Democrat" to explain their decision-making.

AOC SLAPPED WITH COMMUNITY NOTE AFTER CLAIMING MASSIVE PUERTO RICAN RALLY HAD TO DO WITH ANTI-TRUMP MOVEMENT

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a news conference

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Comments were quick to flow in, with Ocasio-Cortez attempting to appear non-judgemental while assuring followers she was genuinely curious about their rationale.

"I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC, and less establishment," one comment said.

"You signified change. Trump signified change. I've said lately, Trump sounds more like you," added another.

The comments also come as Trump performed significantly better in the Bronx and Queens, which make up much of Ocasio-Cortez’s district, in 2024. Trump lost Queens by nearly 24 points and the Bronx by around 45 points last week, a drastic improvement from his losses of 45 and 67 points in the two boroughs, respectively, in 2020.

"I voted for Trump and you, not genocide Harris. Dems need Bernie."

The result was a curious one for Ocasio-Cortez, who noted that many people who sent her to a nearly 38-point victory in the district must have also voted for the former president.

The progressive lawmaker explained she was seeking to "understand and adapt" to the reality, noting the livestream session was a way to "dig in" to what her supporters were feeling.

"I feel like Trump and you are both real."

Donald Trump pointing

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to a rally crowd on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at the Dodge County Airport in Juneau, Wisconsin. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

AOC, ELON MUSK SPAR AFTER TWITTER CEO SUSPENDS CNN, NYT, WAPO JOURNOS FOR POSTING ‘ASSASSINATION COORDINATES’

 "Trump is going to get us the money and lets men have a voice. You're brilliant and have amazing passion," one follower told her.

"It's real simple… Trump and you care for the working class," another said.

"I feel like Trump and you are both real," added another.

"I voted Trump and dems because he reached out to Muslims."

"You are focused on the real issues people care about. Similar to Trump populism in some ways," one follower reasoned.

Another theme of the livestream session was the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in Gaza, with many of the lawmaker’s followers arguing that Trump was better equipped to bring an end to the situation.

Kamala Harris looking at Joe Biden, closeup shot

Vice President Kamala Harris watches as President Biden speaks to members of the media at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I voted for Trump and you, not genocide Harris. Dems need Bernie," one commenter said.

"I know people that did this and it was bc of Gaza," added another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because of Gaza," one follower plainly stated.

"I voted Trump and dems because he reached out to Muslims," noted one comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics