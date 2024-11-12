Trump nominates Mike Huckabee for US ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is the choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel in the incoming Trump administration, President-elect Trump announced on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel," Trump said in a statement.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

