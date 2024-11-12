Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump nominates Mike Huckabee for US ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is President-elect Trump's pick to be the ambassador to Israel

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Mike Huckabee says he is ready to 'turn the page' away from the past four years and elect Trump Video

Mike Huckabee says he is ready to 'turn the page' away from the past four years and elect Trump

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee explains why he believes the momentum is on the side of former President Trump and predicts Republicans win Election Day.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is the choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel in the incoming Trump administration, President-elect Trump announced on Tuesday. 

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel," Trump said in a statement.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and President-elect Donald Trump

Drexel Hill, PA - October 29 : Mike Huckabee speaks with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a community roundtable held at The Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center in Delaware County in Drexel Hill, PA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics