Trump tells world leader election gives him a 'very big mandate'

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto says his country was ‘shocked’ by Trump assassination attempts

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulates President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. (Credit: X/@prabowo)

President-elect Donald Trump said his election victory "gives me a very big mandate to do things properly" in a newly released video by Indonesia’s president. 

Prabowo Subianto could be heard congratulating Trump, adding, "Wherever you are, I am willing to fly to, to congratulate you personally sir." 

"We had a great election in the U.S.... Amazing what happened, we had tremendous success. The most successful in over 100 years they say. It’s a great honor and so it gives me a very big mandate to do things properly," Trump told him at one point in the conversation. 

Subianto also told Trump, "We were all shocked when they tried to assassinate you, but we are very happy that the almighty protected you sir." 

Prabowo Subianto talks to Trump

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto released a video of his conversation with President-elect Donald Trump.

"Yes, I got very lucky. I just happened to be in the right place in the right direction otherwise I wouldn’t be talking to you right now," Trump responded. "I got quite lucky actually, somebody was protecting me I guess." 

Subianto, a former Indonesian military general and defense minister, was sworn in as the country’s eighth president on Oct. 20. 

Donald Trump in a bluue suit and red tie pumps his fist in the air and looks up

Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum on Sept.18 in Uniondale, N.Y.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

"Whenever you are around you let me know and I’d like to also get to your country sometime, it's incredible, the job that you are doing is incredible," Trump told Subianto during the call. "You’re a very respected person and I give you credit for that, it’s not easy." 

"Please send the people of Indonesia my regards," he added. 

Prabowo Subianto and Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, on Saturday, Nov. 9.  (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

In a statement on X alongside the video, Subianto said, "I am looking forward to enhance the collaboration between our two great nations and to more productive discussions in the future."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

