Trump appoints Rep. Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla, named National Security Adviser in Trump administration

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump appointed Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to join his administration as National Security Adviser. 

"Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement announcing his latest cabinet pick. "Mike served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years where he was deployed multiple times in combat for which he was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with Valor."

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 23, 2024. in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

"Mike retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism," the statement added. "He serves as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Mike is a distinguished graduate with honors of the Virginia Military Institute. Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!"

