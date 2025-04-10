Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOGE Dividends

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Trump tariff spike fuels new House bill to lock China out of US government tech

-Dems fight bill to stop illegal immigrant voting despite polls showing voter support

-Trump's 'big, beautiful' tax agenda scores major victory in House despite GOP rebellion threats

Finding Fraud

DOGE Chief Elon Musk says the organization is set to save the U.S. government more than $150 billion in cuts to waste and fraud in FY 2026.

Musk made the comment during a public Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"We anticipate savings in FY 26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion. And, I mean, and some of it is just absurd. Like people getting unemployment insurance who haven't been born yet," Musk said…Read more

White House

TRUMP CRACKDOWN: Trump admin warns states to comply with housing prisoners by their biological sex or face funding cutoff

'VERY GOOD PERSON': Trump praises Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after slamming her last year: 'Very good person'

'99.9' PERCENT: Hegseth quips '99.9%' of DEI initiatives are gone from the military under Trump’s watch

World Stage

'SAFEST IT GETS': State Dept upgrades travel advisory for El Salvador, considered safer than France, other European countries

SEALED THE DEAL: Russian-American ballerina released after being wrongfully detained in Moscow for over a year

'WORSE THINGS': China targets Hollywood films in retaliation of tariffs; Trump responds

Capitol Hill

TAKING SIDES: This Texas Republican congressman endorses Paxton over Cornyn in Senate primary brawl

'WOMEN AS BAIT': Conservative firebrand flips script on House Dem's 'gotcha' response to noncitizen voting crackdown

ACCOUNTABILITY: American victims of terrorism could soon sue international orgs if Cruz's bill passes

CLOCK BLOCKERS: GOP, Dems come together to end Daylight Saving over health, economic risks

ADAM BOMB: WH slams Dems' 'partisan games' after Trump-foe Schiff calls for insider trading investigation over tariffs

MAHA AGENDA: Dr. Marty Makary advances out of key committee in bid for FDA confirmation

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: House scrambles to align with Senate on framework for Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

CALLING FOR ANSWERS: Hawley demands Zuckerberg testify on alleged ties between Meta, China

'OBSTRUCTIONIST POLICIES': Sanctuary Governors Tim Walz, JB Pritzker, Kathy Hochul called to testify before Congress

FIRST ON FOX: 3 senators lead effort to ban Chinese-owned GNC from military installations over spying concerns

Across America

'WIN-WIN': FDA phasing out some animal testing in 'win-win' for ethics and public health: commissioner

'COWARD!': Tim Walz heckled by veterans for stolen valor claims, China connections

BOMBSHELL LINK: Newly surfaced report provides more clues on COVID outbreak source and timeline

'NEXT FEW DAYS': Gabbard says RFK, MLK Jr records ‘ready to release’ in days, has 'hunters' looking at FBI, CIA for more files

MIDTERM MOMENTUM: GOP voters pick a favorite to challenge Dem governor in early battleground straw poll

'HAD TO READ IT SEVERAL TIMES': DOGE reveals bizarre findings of unemployment insurance claims survey

