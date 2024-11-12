Trump expected to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Mike Johnson says

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said there are "preliminary plans" for President-elect Donald Trump to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Republican broke the news during a Tuesday morning press conference in response to Fox News Digital’s question about whether he and Trump had discussed the issue of government funding.

"I didn't intend to break this as news this morning," Johnson said when asked by another reporter to elaborate. "But since I said it… President Trump is going to be meeting with President Biden at the White House. And so, it was suggested – in fact, that he, I think he said it first before I did – but, that he wanted to come and visit with House Republicans."

He said House leaders were "working out the details" of his visit, which would take place before his meeting with Biden.

"That would be a great meeting and moment for all of us," Johnson said.

Johnson said he would also be at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend to discuss government funding and other federal priorities.

The speaker has forged a close working relationship with Trump since winning the gavel in late October 2023, after the historic ouster of his predecessor.

Even before Trump won the election, Johnson would keep the then-former president abreast of his policy and legislative decisions for the House before making them public.

Wednesday will be Trump’s first day back in the nation’s capital since he won the 2024 election.

The Tuesday morning press conference was held to celebrate Republican victories in the White House and Senate, and tout the GOP’s confidence in keeping the House majority.

Several close races are yet to be decided, but enough are trending Republicans’ way that leaders have already assumed they will hold the levers of power in Washington.