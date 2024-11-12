House balance of power still undecided a week after Election Day, with Republicans needing 4 more seats

One week after Election Day, control of the House of Representatives is still up in the air with votes continuing to be counted in 17 House races.

Republican Donald Trump won the presidency again and the GOP will have the Senate majority. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, is still waiting to learn whether he will get to keep his job and President-elect Trump will soon find out whether Republicans will have full control of the government to enact his agenda over the next two years (before the 2026 midterm elections).

Here's where things stand with the uncalled House races:

Alaska

At-large district

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Tuesday morning, Begich holds a 4-point lead at 49.5% of the vote compared to Peltola's 45.5%. The vote count sits at 125,222 to 115,089, with roughly 80% of the vote counted.

ALL EYES ON CALIFORNIA AS HOUSE MAJORITY STILL HINGES ON TIGHT RACES

Arizona

6th Congressional District

The race in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District is tight, with the Republican candidate narrowly ahead.

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a first-term lawmaker, is barely leading former Democratic state lawmaker Kirsten Engel in a 49.5% to 48.2% race as of Tuesday morning. The vote count sits at 189,692 to 184,787 with 86% of votes counted.

California

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Josh Harder leads Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln by fewer than 3 points.

The district had about 74% of the vote recorded as of Tuesday, and Harder's lead expanded to 7,124 votes.

13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Tuesday.

Roughly 62% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a 51.1% to 48.9% lead. The pair is separated by just under 3,000 votes.

21st Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. John Costa leads his Republican challenger, Michael Maher, in a 50.5% to 49.5% race as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 66% of the vote has been counted, and Costa's lead is just over 1,000 votes.

22nd Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. David Valado leads Democratic Challenger Rudy Salas in a 53.6% to 46.6% race as of Tuesday. Valado holds a lead of just under 10,000 votes with 77% of the vote counted.

27th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia is trailing Democratic challenger George Whitesides by about 2 points as of Tuesday morning.

With 83% of the votes counted, Whitesides' lead sits at just under 7,000 votes.

Though the race has not been called, Garcia conceded in a statement Monday evening.

"I spoke with George Whitesides this evening to congratulate him, and I will ensure a smooth handoff of open constituent case work packages to him and his team," Garcia said.

41st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert holds a 51.3% to 48.7% lead over Democratic challenger Will Rollins. Roughly 75% of the vote has been counted as of Tuesday, and Calvert's lead sits at roughly 7,500 votes.

45th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads her Democratic challenger Derek Tran with 50.7% of the vote as of Tuesday. A little more than 83% of the votes have been counted, and Steel's lead has shrunk to 3,908 votes.

47th Congressional District

The race to succeed outgoing Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in California’s 47th Congressional District is also razor-thin.

Republican Scott Baugh, a former state assembly member, and state Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat, are vying for the open seat, and Min holds a about a 1% lead.

Nearly 82% of the vote has been counted, and Min's lead sits at just over 3,000 votes.

49th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Levin holds a 4-point lead over Republican challenger Matt Gunderson as of Tuesday morning.

With 82% of votes counted, Levin's lead sits at roughly 14,000 votes.

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF LOOMS IN CONGRESS' FINAL WEEKS BEFORE TRUMP'S RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE

Colorado

8th Congressional District

Rep. Yadira Caraveo , a Democrat, is trailing Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District by less than 1% with 96% of the vote counted.

Iowa

1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannet Miller-Meeks holds a less than 1% lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the vote counted. Miller-Meeks' lead sits at just under 1,000 votes.

Maine

2nd Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden holds a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Austin Theriault as of Tuesday.

With 98% of the votes counted, Golden's lead sits at less than 800 votes.

GOP REP. MIKE WALTZ TAPPED TO BE TRUMP'S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Ohio

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur leads her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin, by less than 1 point with 99% of the votes counted. Kaptur's lead sits at just over 1,000 votes as of Tuesday.

Oregon

5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is trailing her Democratic challenger, Janelle Bynum by nearly 3 points with 87% of the votes counted Tuesday.

Bynum's lead sits at just over 10,000 votes.

Washington

4th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse leads his top opponent, fellow Republican Jerrod Sessler, by about 5 points with 86% of the votes counted.

Newhouse's lead sits at just over 13,000 votes as of Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because this undecided district is a contest between two Republicans, it has already been counted toward the GOP's total.