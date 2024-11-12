Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman hails Rubio as 'strong choice' for secretary of state, says he will vote to confirm him

Rubio is backing Sen. Rick Scott for Senate GOP leader

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has called Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who President-elect Donald Trump is expected to tap to serve as secretary of state, a "strong choice" for the cabinet-level role.

"Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own," Fetterman wrote in a post on X. "That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation."

If Rubio does take on the job next year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be able to appoint a temporary replacement to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat until a special election is held for the seat.

TRUMP EXPECTED TO NAME SEN. MARCO RUBIO AS SECRETARY OF STATE

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., gestures while speaking at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at York Exposition Center UPMC Arena on Oct. 2, 2024, in York, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has called Rubio "an outstanding choice."

"Senator Rubio has a proven record of promoting freedom, defending American interests on the global stage, and standing firm against threats from the CCP. His leadership will be invaluable in advancing our nation’s values and priorities abroad," Steube said in a tweet.

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., said in a statement that, "President Trump has made a truly historic and brilliant choice in selecting Senator Marco Rubio as our nation’s Secretary of State."

AOC FIRES BACK AT FETTERMAN, ACCUSES HIM OF ‘BLEAK DUNK ATTEMPT’

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Sen. Marco Rubio

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with a reporter before President Joe Biden takes the stage during a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College Jan. 5, 2024, in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Right: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Left: Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Right: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rubio has announced that he is supporting fellow Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott for the role of Senate Republican Leader. 

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and John Thune, R-S.D. are also vying for the role. 

Senate Republicans are slated to hold the vote on Wednesday. 

TOM COTTON LIKELY TO SUCCEED MARCO RUBIO IN TOP INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE POST

Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 9, 2024, in Doral, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rubio has served in the Senate since 2011.

