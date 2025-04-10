Marine vet takes aim at Trump, Musk in video launch for key swing House seat

A former Marine Corps officer who deployed in the Iraq War and later served at the Pentagon and the Veterans Administration under former President Barack Obama is the first major candidate to jump into the high-profile campaign for an open congressional seat in swing state New Hampshire.

Democrat Maura Sullivan, in an interview with Fox News, said "our country clearly needs a new generation of leadership, period. And the Democratic Party needs new leadership, and I'm running to be one of those leaders."

Sullivan said in a statement announcing her candidacy in the race to succeed four-term Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, "I am stepping up to serve because the issues we are facing aren’t Democrat or Republican issues, they’re American issues."

Pappas last week launched a campaign to succeed longtime Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who recently said she would retire at the end of next year rather than bid for a fourth six-year term representing New Hampshire in the Senate.

His seat, New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, covers the eastern half of the northern New England state, and Republicans are aiming to flip it from blue to red in next year's midterm elections. The race is expected to be expensive and competitive.

This is Sullivan's second bid for Congress in the district. She came in second to Pappas in a crowded 11-candidate Democrat primary in 2018, when the congressman first won the office.

Sullivan, a New Hampshire Democratic Party vice chair, took aim at President Donald Trump and his most visible White House adviser in a campaign launch video she posted on social media.

"I saw too many of my fellow Marines give their lives for this country to just sit by and watch Donald Trump and Elon Musk tear it down," Sullivan said in a video shared on X. "They’re driving up costs for New Hampshire families, making it even more difficult to own a home and pay the bills. And that's why I'm running for Congress, to protect the promise of America and ensure a better future for our kids."

Sullivan, in her Fox News Digital interview, said that "I'm hearing from folks all around New Hampshire that they're worried, they're scared, they're frustrated, and I am too."

While Sullivan is the first major candidate to enter the race, she likely won't be the last.

Former state Sen. Tom Sherman, a physician and the 2022 Democrat gubernatorial nominee in New Hampshire, told Fox News he's "definitely interested" in a potential bid for Congress and said he is "keeping my options open."

Also mulling a run is former state Sen. John Morgan, a cybersecurity executive who told Fox News he's "kicking the tires" on a possible congressional campaign.

"New Hampshire is part of my heart and soul," Morgan said, adding that "it's really a time that calls for bold leadership."

Democrat state Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka is also thought to be a possible contender for the nomination.

In the race for the Republican nomination, former state senator and former executive councilor Russell Prescott, the 2024 nominee who lost to Pappas, is mulling another run for Congress.

So are Hollie Noveletsky, Joe Kelly Levasseur and Chris Bright, who came in second, third and fourth, respectively, behind Prescott in the 2024 GOP primary in the district.

State Attorney General John Formella is also thought to be a possible contender for the GOP nomination.