Who could replace Elise Stefanik in House GOP leadership? What we know

A competitive race is brewing within the House GOP after the conference's No. 4 leader was plucked to serve in the new Trump administration.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was elevated to serve as ambassador to the United Nations next year, sending lawmakers jockeying to fill her spot in Wednesday's internal party leadership elections.

Now, at least three GOP lawmakers are running to fill her role, sources say, while two others have expressed interest.

The House GOP Conference chair is responsible for crafting and overseeing House Republicans' messaging strategy, as well as setting up their weekly conference meetings and beyond.

It is an influential role on Capitol Hill that is little-known outside of Washington, D.C., but that could change in a federal government where Republicans control the White House, House and Senate.

Here's everyone who is considering running so far.

Rep. Kat Cammack

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., is a member of the conservative Republican Study Committee and has at times served as a liaison during negotiations between House GOP leaders and more right-wing members of the conference.

She has the backing of several fellow Republicans like Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Cammack's bid was also endorsed by LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and the national Young Republicans organization.

In her letter to Republicans pitching herself for the role, Cammack suggested creating a Hispanic Outreach Task Force and a dedicated "rapid response operation" to help with communications conference-wide.

Rep. Erin Houchin

First-term Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., pointed out her experience running a communications firm in her argument to Republican lawmakers.

Like Cammack, she also shared a vision for moving House GOP messaging past traditional routes.

"The role of Conference chair is not about being in the spotlight; it's about amplifying our members' voices and providing them the tools we need," Houchin said. "As legacy media fades, I’ll carry forward President Trump’s approach of taking our message directly to the American people."

Rep. Lisa McClain

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., currently House GOP Conference secretary, was the first to express interest in the House GOP Conference chair role after Stefanik's then-rumored departure.

Unlike the other three confirmed competitors, McClain comes from a critical battleground district – something she pointed out in her memo to lawmakers.

"I hail from a blue state, one of the most critical battlegrounds for the presidency and our House majority. I understand what it takes to win tough races," she said of her home state of Michigan.

McClain has scored support from lawmakers across the House GOP, including Freedom Caucus member Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., senior House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., among others.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., a first-term lawmaker who has garnered a significant media following, told Fox News Digital she was considering a run for the No. 4 House GOP leadership spot.

"I haven’t ruled out running, many people are saying I should. Whoever it is, I believe it’s important [they support] President Trump from the very beginning," she said.

Luna has been a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump and is a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.