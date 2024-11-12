Rand Paul backs Kat Cammack for House Republican Conference Chair, Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who endorsed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate Majority Leader, has endorsed Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., for House Republican Conference Chair.

House Republicans are slated to vote in leadership elections on Wednesday, according to reports.

"@Kat_Cammack is a proven champion of liberty with a strong track record of defending our freedoms and empowering Americans. Her commitment to the Constitution makes her the best choice for the next House Conference Chair," Paul declared in a post on X.

President-elect Donald Trump selected current House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and Cammack is one of the House Republicans who have announced a bid for the House GOP Conference Chair role.

Stefanik was tapped by House Republicans to fill the slot after they ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from the post in 2021.

"There is no doubt that we will accomplish many of our America First goals during the 119th Congress. We are unified, we are energized, and we are equipped to deliver on the very platforms we campaigned on during this cycle," Cammack said in a message to colleagues, according to a copy shared on X by Melanie Zanona of Punchbowl News. "I would be honored to earn your vote and take our country back."

GOP Reps. Lisa McClain of Michigan and Erin Houchin of Indiana have also mounted bids to succeed Stefanik.

Scott, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., are vying for the role of Senate GOP Leader.

"I will be supporting Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader. The status quo of $2 Trillion annual deficits is unsustainable," Paul tweeted last week.

Republican senators are slated to vote on Wednesday.