Trump expected to choose South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary: report

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the role of Homeland Security secretary, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Noem, who was thought to be a potential running mate on the Trump ticket earlier in the year, has served as governor of The Mount Rushmore State since 2019.

The Department of Homeland Security is over US Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

If selected, Noem would work with Tom Homan, who was announced as Trump's "border czar" on Sunday, and Stephen Miller, who was announced as the White House deputy of staff for policy on Monday.

It was also announced Monday night that Trump is expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as his secretary of state.

An official announcement from Trump or Noem has not been made as of Tuesday morning.