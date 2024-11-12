Expand / Collapse search
US

Trump expected to choose South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary: report

By leading the Department of Homeland Security, Noem would play a big role in immigration enforcement and securing the border

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
NEW LEADERSHIP: Inside Trump's expected Cabinet picks Video

NEW LEADERSHIP: Inside Trump's expected Cabinet picks

Fox News national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on President-elect Trump reportedly looking to name Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the role of Homeland Security secretary, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Noem, who was thought to be a potential running mate on the Trump ticket earlier in the year, has served as governor of The Mount Rushmore State since 2019.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM REFLECTS ON TRUMP WIN, SAYS DEMOCRATS 'TRY TO PUT WOMEN IN A BOX'

Kristi Noem

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the role of Homeland Security secretary, according to reports on Tuesday. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

HERE ARE THE MOST TALKED-ABOUT CANDIDATES FOR TOP POSTS IN TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION

The Department of Homeland Security is over US Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

If selected, Noem would work with Tom Homan, who was announced as Trump's "border czar" on Sunday, and Stephen Miller, who was announced as the White House deputy of staff for policy on Monday.

Noem, Trump

Earlier in the year, Noem was thought to be one of Trump's top contenders for vice president. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

It was also announced Monday night that Trump is expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as his secretary of state.

An official announcement from Trump or Noem has not been made as of Tuesday morning.

