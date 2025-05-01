Former Russian president calls Ukraine 'a disappearing country' and notes 'Trump's ratings have gone down'

Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, referred to Ukraine as "a disappearing country" in a post on Telegram.

"But Trump has finally broken the Kiev regime into paying for American aid with minerals. Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country," Medvedev said, according to a Google translation of part of his post.

The Russian official also noted President Donald Trump's ratings have declined.

"And the US Senate, led by Republicans, is preparing to introduce more ‘crushing sanctions’ against us. Let's see how the new administration responds. Trump's ratings have gone down, the ‘deep state’ is putting up fierce resistance to him," Medvedev declared.

A Fox News Poll of registered voters last month indicated that Trump's job approval rating had slipped to 44% from the 49% it had been in a March poll – both polls had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The U.S. has doled out billions of dollars worth of aid to support Ukraine as that Eastern European nation has been at war with Russia, but Trump has been aiming to help broker a peace deal between the two nations.

The U.S. and Ukraine struck an agreement this week that both sides describe as mutually beneficial.

"This partnership between the United States and Ukraine establishes a fund that will receive 50% of royalties, license fees, and other similar payments from natural resource projects in Ukraine," the White House noted. "That money will be invested in new projects in Ukraine, which will generate long term returns for both the American and Ukrainian peoples."

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, discussed the deal in a thread on X.

"The United States will contribute to the Fund. In addition to direct financial contributions, it may also provide NEW assistance – for example, air defense systems for Ukraine," she noted in one of the posts comprising the thread.

"Ukraine will contribute 50% of state budget revenues from NEW rent on NEW licenses for NEW areas. Ukraine may also make additional contributions beyond this baseline if it chooses. This is cooperation designed to last for decades," she added in another tweet.