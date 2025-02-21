Former British PM reveals which Trump department is perfect 'playbook' for conservative revolution

EXCLUSIVE: Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is ready to bring the "conservative revolution" home from the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference, telling Fox News Digital her plan to "Make the West Great Again."

World leaders took center stage at CPAC this week, telling the crowd of American conservatives they’re ready to see President Donald Trump’s agenda on the world stage. Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, said world leaders are envious of Trump’s second term and his Department of Government Efficiency.

"There's a lot of momentum, and people are very envious of what's happening in the U.S. We'd love to be able to get the truth from government departments about what's actually being spent," Truss told Fox News Digital.

Truss praised Elon Musk’s DOGE as a "playbook for what needs to happen" in the United Kingdom, but she said that a DOGE UK would be unrealistic under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

"What Musk is doing, going straight to the payment system, is a fantastic idea that we need to adopt in Britain, but the reality is that is not going to happen under the current government, because the current government are part of the problem. They are defenders of the deep state. They're not going to be investigating themselves. I think this is something that has to happen when there's a change of government. We are watching very closely what Elon Musk is doing. It's a fantastic playbook for what needs to happen in the U.K."

DOGE’s revelations about America’s federal funding and the mass layoffs of government employees have shaken up Washington this past month. Truss said that Musk is even holding the British government accountable.

"Sometimes I say that Elon Musk is the leader of the opposition in Britain, because he's the one actually on X, challenging Keir Starmer's policies, talking about issues like the grooming gangs, the appalling gangs who have been raping girls as young as 12. It's Elon Musk that's been taking the fight to Keir Starmer," she said.

Musk and Trump’s ability to seize the social media narrative and America’s growing independent media space inspired Truss to establish a "new free speech media network" in the United Kingdom.

"We have a massive problem with free speech in Britain," Truss said. "People are being locked up for posts on Facebook and on X, which is extraordinary. We're the country that invented freedom of the press back in 1695. It was almost 100 years before the First Amendment. And now we are, as a country, locking people up for saying things online."

"This needs to change. So, what I'm establishing is a new free speech media network, which will enable people in Britain to hear what is actually going on, and people across Europe to hear what's going on." she continued. "I think that's really important. If you look at the Trump revolution, independent media was a major part of that."

Trump leaned on new media during his 2024 presidential campaign, posting TikTok videos from the campaign trail, spending nearly three hours with the widely popular podcaster Joe Rogan and using Truth Social as a direct line to his core base.

Truss said that Trump is leading a "conservative revolution" and attended CPAC this year to learn how she can model his American success back in the United Kingdom.

"What we're seeing happening in America is a revolution. It's a conservative revolution. All of the problems we have in our societies in the West, the leftist ideology that's taken over, whether it's wokeism or extreme environmentalism or anti-capitalism, all of those are being taken on by President Trump. And I want to see a similar revolution in Britain, which is why I'm here to learn about how they're doing it, to talk about how we build that kind of movement in Britain," Truss said.

The former prime minister said she agrees with Trump on "everything from deporting illegal migrants; to cutting taxes; to drill, baby, drill; to being clear that men can't be in women's bathrooms." She said Britain needs to implement these policies and fire the "permanent bureaucrats who are part of the problem."

"The big difference with Britain is our bureaucracy is more powerful than the American bureaucracy. Most people working in government are career bureaucrats, and that's what I think we need to learn from America. We need to change," Truss added.

Truss said she has had productive conversations with European and world leaders this week, strategizing about how to broaden their conservative coalition and create policies to bring energy prices down and boost the economy. Truss even said she had plans for a British CPAC.

Truss resigned as British prime minister after 49 days in office in 2022 after her large tax cut plan destabilized the economy. She was one of three prime ministers in the United Kingdom within a four-month period in 2022.

"I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in her resignation.

The United Kingdom’s current prime minister and leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, ended 14 consecutive years of Conservative party rule when he was elected in 2024.

There is a UK DOGE movement gaining traction on social media for revealing wasteful British spending. The Procurement Files is an X account that combs through more than 300,000 contracts on the United Kingdom’s public government database to reveal mismanagement of British taxpayer money, much like the official US DOGE account does.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK party leader who initiated Britain’s departure from the European Union , has explicitly called for a UK DOGE. Despite the discontent from conservative leaders on British government efficiency, the prime minister’s office said that it has created initiatives to cut government waste.

"The Chancellor has asked all departments to deliver savings and efficiencies of 5% of their current budget as part of the first zero-based Spending Review in seventeen years," an HM Treasury spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Every pound of government spending is being interrogated, to root out waste and get the best value for taxpayers as we deliver on their priorities set out in the Plan for Change. We have also created an Office for Value for Money that is underpinning our work driving out waste and inefficiency, alongside cutting out hundreds of millions of pounds worth of consultancy spending in government over the next few years," the spokesperson added.