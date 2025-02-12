‘Mr. Brexit’ advocates for UK DOGE over 'complete waste' of taxpayer money

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has dominated headlines during President Donald Trump’s second term. Nigel Farage, the Reform UK party leader who initiated Britain’s departure from the European Union, has been taking notes.

Farage posted a social media video on Tuesday proclaiming, "Britain needs its own DOGE!" He said it was the "first in a series" of videos that will highlight the misuse of British taxpayer money.

"Do you ever wonder where your taxes go, whether your money is being spent properly?" Farage asked. "Well, have a look at what’s come across my desk. Oh, you’ll like this. The environmental impact of filmmaking using Star Wars to improve sector sustainability practices. No, I’m not even making it up – over £200,000. Try this. The cultural legacies of the British Empire, classical music’s colonial history 1750-1900 – £1.2 million funded by U.K. Research and Innovation, a non-departmental government body."

Farage said Elon Musk’s DOGE investigations inspired him to reevaluate where British taxpayer money is going. Farage said programs, like studying the impact of Star Wars on the environment, are a waste of federal funds and keep workers "in jobs who don’t deserve them."

"When you see what they’re doing in America, do you get the feeling we ought to be doing it here? This is all a complete waste of your taxpayer money. It’s keeping people in jobs who don’t deserve to have them."

In December 2024, The Times of London first reported Musk was considering a $100 million donation to Farage's Reform UK Party. A photo at Mar-a-Lago of Musk, Farage and Nick Candy, the party’s treasurer, released by Reform UK confirmed talks were underway.

On Jan. 5, Musk created a rift when he advocated for the release of Tommy Robinson, a British political figure controversial for his views on free speech. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is imprisoned for releasing a documentary with defamatory comments about a Syrian refugee.

Farage was quick to distance himself from Musk’s view on Robinson, maintaining that "Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform." In response, Musk called for a new leader of Reform, saying Farage "doesn’t have what it takes."

Despite the social media tension, Farage was one of several European political leaders at Trump’s inauguration in January. He joined Éric Zemmour of France, Tom Van Grieken of Belgium and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Washington, D.C.

Farage's post aligns with the growing "woke waste" movement in the United Kingdom, a group advocating for government transparency and a DOGE of their own. Since the end of 2024, The Procurement Files has been searching through over 300,000 contracts on the United Kingdom’s public government database to show Brits where their taxpayer money is going.

Operating much like DOGE’s X account, The Procurement Files searches the government’s database to reveal wasteful spending. Much like we’ve seen play out with Musk cutting DEI and USAID spending, many posts spotlight spending on sustainability initiatives and international humanitarian aid.

One post revealed U.K. taxpayers spent £50,000 to study "shrimp health in Bangladesh." Another post highlighted a £15.5 million U.K. investment in a "Climate Smart Jobs Programme in Uganda."

Charlotte Gill, who runs DOGE UK on social media, is working alongside The Procurement Files to reveal government waste and misuse of taxpayer money. Trump granted Musk the executive authority to investigate and implement the DOGE agenda to "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity." Gill has created an online community in the absence of an official DOGE UK.

When Mete Coban, the deputy mayor of London for environment and energy, announced a program giving away 70,000 trees, Gill took her frustration to social media.

The United Kingdom proposed government spending regulations in November 2024. With a goal of saving £1.2 billion by 2026, the new plan increases government oversight to cut unnecessary spending.

"We’re taking immediate action to stop all non-essential government consultancy spend in 2024-25 and halve government spending on consultancy in future years, saving the taxpayer over £1.2 billion by 2026," Georgia Gould, parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, announced in November. "It comes alongside our work to develop a strategic plan to make the Civil Service more efficient and effective, with bold measures to improve skills and harness digital technology."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer referenced Trump’s long-standing commitment to "draining the swamp" during a speech promising "change and reform" for the United Kingdom in December 2024.

"I don’t think there’s a swamp to be drained here, but I do think too many people in Whitehall are comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline," Starmer said.

DOGE UK, Farage and Starmer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.