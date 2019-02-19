Andrew McCabe 'should be prosecuted' for recent '60 Minutes' interview: Jason Chaffetz

Former congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday that former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe should be prosecuted for his recent interview on “60 Minutes.”

“What he did on '60 Minutes' was he shared information that is obviously classified. He should be prosecuted for that,” Chaffetz said on Fox News' “America’s Newsroom.”

He added: “You just can’t go into the meeting, tell the world what the FBI was informing the president, the discussions that were in a classified setting. You can’t do that even if it is second-hand knowledge.”

McCABE : 'NO ONE' IN CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP OBJECTED WHEN TOLD OF FBI'S TRUMP PROBE

Chaffetz spoke following McCabe’s Tuesday morning appearance on the “Today” show where McCabe said that he believed President Trump was attempting to shut down any investigation into his connections with Russia.

“We had a number of very concerning things we were considering at the time. One of them was the fact that the President in our view had gone to extreme measures to potentially impact, negatively impact, possibly turn off our investigation of Russia meddling into the election and Russian coordination with his campaign,” McCabe told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“The president didn’t actually do that,” Chaffetz told host Sandra Smith. “There is still no evidence and nothing was mentioned in these television interviews of any underlined precursor to justify what they were doing.”

REP. JIM JORDAN DENIES ANDREW MCCABE'S CLAIM CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS DIDN'T OBJECT TO TRUMP INVESTIGATION

Chaffetz called on McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appear before Congress.

“I do think he should come before Congress,” Chafettz said. “It’s up to Lindsey Graham to do that but he’s a very discredited witness.”

Chaffetz' comments came after McCabe claimed Tuesday he informed top congressional leaders about the investigation into President Trump and his alleged ties to Russia, and no one objected.

TRUMP DENIES CALLING ANDREW McCABE'S WIFE A 'LOSER'

“I told Congress what we had done,” McCabe told Guthrie.

“Did anyone object?” Guthrie asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s the important part here, Savannah," McCabe replied. "No one objected. Not on legal grounds, not on constitutional grounds and not based on the facts.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pushed back on the claim, telling "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade he was never informed by McCabe and blasted McCabe as someone who cannot be trusted.