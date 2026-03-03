Suspect arrested outside Paxton HQ with ammo in car following disturbance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of the polls closing in Texas Tuesday, on the first major primary night of the 2026 midterms, a suspect who drove from Oklahoma was arrested outside GOP candidate Ken Paxton's Dallas headquarters around 5:15 p.m., later found to be in possession of ammo following a reported disturbance.

The arrest came after Dallas police officers were called to the 3000 block of Fairmount Street due to reports of a "suspicious individual," according to authorities. The suspect, identified as Eric Nathanial Simon of Tulsa, Oklahoma, reportedly entered a vehicle that did not have license plates properly displayed and proceeded to leave the area. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and the driver was subsequently arrested for traffic violations. After police searched the suspect's vehicle, they found ammunition inside the car.

Video of the incident shows ammo being placed on the hood of a car as they searched the vehicle in question. The suspect handcuffed can also be seen.

The incident came on the first major primary night of the 2026 midterms, which will culminate with a slew of general elections in November.

It also follows what officials are investigating as a terror-related mass shooting outside an Austin bar, by a man who was in possession of an Iranian flag and who was wearing a shirt that read "Property of Allah."

Texas is facing some contentious primaries Tuesday, including Paxton's U.S. Senate race and a slew of important House races. After calls from Democrats to extend voting hours Tuesday, a judge decided to keep them open an extra two hours until 9:00 p.m. The extension followed chaos because local Republican parties refused to hold joint primaries with Democrats, creating changes in typical ballot casting structures, according to the Associated Press.

Paxton is facing up against longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has held the seat since 2002. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, is also in the race and will likely force a runoff race, experts have indicated. Due to the likelihood of a runoff, the results probably will take several weeks for the Texas GOP Senate primary.

Fox News' Margaret Kerkman contributed to this report.