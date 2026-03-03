Republican congressman accused of affair with late aide to face runoff election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A GOP congressman accused of having an affair with a staffer who has since committed suicide will see his primary race head to a runoff after Tuesday night.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, failed to clinch more than 50% of the vote in his southwest Texas district after dealing with the scandal for several weeks.

Gonzales was accused of having an affair with and sending sexual messages to a married staffer in his Uvalde office, who died after setting herself on fire near her home in September 2025.

Gonzales, a married father of six, has pushed back on the allegations and accused the late staffer’s husband of blackmail attempts.

"During my six years in Congress, not a single formal complaint has been levied against my office. Now days away from an election, coordinated political attacks reign in. IT WON'T WORK. Halfway through early voting and the intensity resides w/ TG voters. I’d rather be us than them," he posted on X in late February.

That has not stopped the growing backlash from members of his own party in the House of Representatives, several of whom called on Gonzales to resign. The Texas Republican has rejected those calls.

He's now fighting for his political life against social media influencer Brandon Herrera, who has been endorsed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus' campaign arm.

Herrera, a firearms activist, previously lost to Gonzales in 2024 by less than 400 votes. He's now facing Gonzales again in their runoff after neither gained an outright majority in a four-way Republican primary race.

Fox News Digital was told in the weeks before the Tuesday primary race that many fellow House Republicans had been privately hoping for Gonzales to lose, putting the decision to boot him from Capitol Hill on his voters.

Several had signaled as much in public comments as well, telling Fox News Digital that they condemned the allegations but maintaining that the final decision lies with the people Gonzales represents.

"I think it’s pretty unbecoming, any individual in power engaging in activities like that with their staff. And, you know, I endorsed his opponent last Congress, I’ve endorsed his opponent this Congress," Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital last week, referencing Herrera.

He said Gonzales was entitled to "due process" but accused him of "despicable behavior."

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital the allegations are "extremely concerning" and said, "I think that this is in the hands of the voters in that district right now."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced just this week that she is forcing a vote on a measure requiring the House Ethics Committee to disclose information on lawmakers accused of sexually harassing their staff. She has also called for Gonzales to resign.

Though, not all House Republicans are on the same page. The House GOP is already dealing with a razor-thin majority that will likely fluctuate between a one- and two-vote margin for much of the rest of this year.

Retiring Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, cited that margin when arguing that pushing Gonzales out early was a bad idea.

"He's got a problem here, don't get me wrong. The optics are horrible," Nehls told reporters. "But I would in no way ever resign right now."

"Accusations aren't enough. If he does that, you've got to give the gavel to [House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.]."

Voters in Texas' 23rd congressional district will have a second chance to weigh in on Gonzales in May.