©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Florida state lawmaker who recently ditched Democratic label announces gubernatorial bid

'Florida is ready for someone to put people before party ... ' Pizzo said in a statement to Fox News Digital

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Sunshine State senator dumps Dems, switching to no party affiliation Video

Sunshine State senator dumps Dems, switching to no party affiliation

Florida state Senator Jason Pizzo, who was serving as state Senate Democratic leader, announced a switch to no party affiliation. Credit: Florida State Senate

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo, who announced last month that he was switching from Democrat to no party affiliation, has revealed that he plans a Sunshine State gubernatorial bid.

"Yes I am," Pizzo said after CBS News Miami's Jim Defede asked the state senator whether he plans to run for governor.

In a written statement to Fox News Digital, Pizzo declared, "Florida is ready for someone to put people before party, and get back to basics in public service. The state is facing significant fiscal and resiliency challenges, and I’m [the] best one to guide us through."

SUNSHINE STATE DEM ANNOUNCES SWITCH TO NO AFFILIATION: ‘DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN FLORIDA IS DEAD’

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo

Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo speaks during the Broward Housing Council 2024 Affordable Housing Workshop on Condo Reform at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024.  (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is currently serving his second term, is not eligible to run for governor again in 2026.

The state constitution stipulates, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."

FLORIDA STATE SENATOR WHO QUIT DEMOCRATIC PARTY SLAMS IT AS ‘RUDDERLESS’ AND ‘WITHOUT DIRECTION’

Florida state senator quits Democratic Party, says it's 'not workable for working Floridians' Video

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. announced a bid for the job in February after President Donald Trump publicly urged him to do so.

DESANTIS SIGNS BILL BANNING FLUORIDE ADDITIVES IN FLORIDA PUBLIC WATER: ‘HYDRATE, NOT MEDICATE’ 

DeSantis slams 'forced medication' of fluoride in Florida's drinking water Video

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a February Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

