Florida state lawmaker who recently ditched Democratic label announces gubernatorial bid

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo, who announced last month that he was switching from Democrat to no party affiliation, has revealed that he plans a Sunshine State gubernatorial bid.

"Yes I am," Pizzo said after CBS News Miami's Jim Defede asked the state senator whether he plans to run for governor.

In a written statement to Fox News Digital, Pizzo declared, "Florida is ready for someone to put people before party, and get back to basics in public service. The state is facing significant fiscal and resiliency challenges, and I’m [the] best one to guide us through."

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is currently serving his second term, is not eligible to run for governor again in 2026.

The state constitution stipulates, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. announced a bid for the job in February after President Donald Trump publicly urged him to do so.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a February Truth Social post.