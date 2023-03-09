Florida State Attorney hits DeSantis for criticism after Orlando shooting: 'Not a dictatorship'

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell is hitting Gov. Ron DeSantis after his criticism over the shootings in the Pine Hills neighborhood in Orlando that left three dead and two injured in February.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a pair of shootings on March 22. Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, Nathacha Augustin, 38, and T'yonna Major, 9, were fatally shot Wednesday. Jesse Walden, 29, a videographer for Spectrum News 13, was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The 9-year-old's mother was also shot.

The first shooting happened at around 11 a.m. when deputies responded to the Pine Hills neighborhood and found Augustin dead after she was shot.

Deputies then responded to a separate shooting allegedly committed by Moses at around 4 p.m. when Lyons, Major, her mother and Walden were shot.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO FROM SHOOTING THAT KILLED 3, INCLUDING TV NEWS REPORTER AND 9-YEAR-OLD

DeSantis said during a recent press conference that Worrell doesn't prosecute people, according to FOX 35.

"I know the district attorney, state attorney in Orlando that you don’t prosecute people and that’s the way that you somehow have better communities," DeSantis said.

On Feb, 28, his office recently sent a letter to Worrell asking for more details about Moses' criminal record, such as documents related to his juvenile record.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Moses has a lengthy criminal history that includes at least eight felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests ranging from gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

FLORIDA NEWS CREW SHOT WHILE COVERING SHOOTING NEAR ORLANDO, 2 DEAD, INCLUDING 9-YEAR-OLD: POLICE

Worrell said during a press conference on Thursday that DeSantis is wanting more control of politics across the state.

"This isn’t about whether or not I’m following the law. This isn’t about whether or not my policies are a danger to public safety. This is about the governor wanting to control politics across the state and quite frankly it’s dangerous because this is a democracy it’s not a dictatorship," she said.

Worrel said that she stands behind how her office handled Moses' juvenile cases, which date back to 2018 and 2019, before she took office.

"He was out on the streets because he did not commit an offense that would have required or even justified life imprisonment," said Worrell.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital a spokesperson for DeSantis said that it "expects compliance" from Worrell's office on the information requested on Feb. 28.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The failure of your office to hold this individual accountable for his actions - despite his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation - may have permitted this dangerous individual to remain on the street. Clearly, Mr. Moses should never have been in a position to commit those senseless crimes of last week. As we seek to learn valuable lessons from this heartbreaking event, we must determine if Mr. Moses was enabled by gaps in our sentencing laws that must be corrected, or, to be frank, your office's failure to properly administer justice," the letter from DeSantis' office states.