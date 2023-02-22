Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida deputies say multiple people shot near Orlando

Florida deputies say that a woman was found dead in the same neighborhood earlier on Wednesday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Police on the scene after multiple people shot near Orlando, Florida Video

WATCH LIVE: Police on the scene after multiple people shot near Orlando, Florida

Multiple people shot in Pine Hills neighborhood hours after another woman was shot to death.

Sheriff's deputies in Florida say multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the same area where a woman was found dead earlier on the same day.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that one person was detained after the afternoon shooting, according to FOX 35.

  Orlando shooting
    

    Sheriff's deputies in Florida say that multiple people were shot on Wednesday afternoon in the same area where a woman was found dead earlier on the same day. (FOX 35)

  Street
    

    Multiple people were shot on a Pine Hills street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.  (FOX 35)

  Street sign
    

    Multiple people have been shot along Hialeah Street in Pine Hills on Wednesday. (FOX 35)

  Police
    

    Deputies first responded to the neighborhood around 11 a.m. after a woman in her 20s had been shot. (FOX 35)

  

    A large police presence  ( )

  SKYFOX
    

    SKYFOX is flying over the scene where there is a large law enforcement presence. (FOX 35)

  Orange County Police
    

    Sheriff John Mina from Orange County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the situation at 7 p.m. (FOX 35)

Deputies initially responded to a shooting at 11 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood near Orlando, Florida, where a woman in her 20s was shot and killed, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.