Florida deputies say multiple people shot near Orlando
Florida deputies say that a woman was found dead in the same neighborhood earlier on Wednesday
Sheriff's deputies in Florida say multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the same area where a woman was found dead earlier on the same day.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that one person was detained after the afternoon shooting, according to FOX 35.
Deputies initially responded to a shooting at 11 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood near Orlando, Florida, where a woman in her 20s was shot and killed, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.