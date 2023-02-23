Florida deputies release bodycam from shooting that killed 3, including TV news reporter and 9-year-old
Florida officials say that three people died in two separate shootings in the Pine Hills area of Orlando on Wednesday
Deputies near Orlando, Florida released bodycam video relating to the arrest of Keith Moses, who's accused of killing three people including a TV news reporter and a 9-year-old on Wednesday.
Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is a suspect in two shootings on Wednesday in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando, which resulted in three deaths and two injuries. Spectrum News 13 Reporter Dylan Lyons, 24; Nathacha Augustin, 38; and T'yonna Major, 9, were fatally shot on Wednesday. Jesse Walden, 29, a videographer for Spectrum News 13 was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The 9-year-old's mother was also shot on Wednesday afternoon.
The first shooting happened at around 11:00 a.m. when deputies responded to the Pine Hills neighborhood and found 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin deceased after she was shot.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Deputies responded to a separate shooting allegedly committed by Moses at around 4:00 p.m., where Lyons, Major, her mother, and Walden were shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.