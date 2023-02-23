Florida deputies release bodycam from shooting that killed 3, including TV news reporter and 9-year-old

Deputies near Orlando, Florida released bodycam video relating to the arrest of Keith Moses, who's accused of killing three people including a TV news reporter and a 9-year-old on Wednesday.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is a suspect in two shootings on Wednesday in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando, which resulted in three deaths and two injuries. Spectrum News 13 Reporter Dylan Lyons, 24; Nathacha Augustin, 38; and T'yonna Major, 9, were fatally shot on Wednesday. Jesse Walden, 29, a videographer for Spectrum News 13 was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The 9-year-old's mother was also shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at around 11:00 a.m. when deputies responded to the Pine Hills neighborhood and found 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin deceased after she was shot.

Deputies responded to a separate shooting allegedly committed by Moses at around 4:00 p.m., where Lyons, Major, her mother, and Walden were shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.