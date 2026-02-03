Expand / Collapse search
Gubernatorial

Florida GOP candidate launches Tinder account to campaign to young female voters

James Fishback says he ran out of likes within an hour, asked for donations to upgrade his dating app account

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Republican candidate for governor in Florida announced on Monday that he launched a Tinder account so that he can campaign to young female voters in the Sunshine State.

James Fishback, a 31-year-old investment firm CEO, shared his latest campaign move on X.

"I’ve joined @Tinder to meet young female voters where they are, and share my plan to make it easier for them to get married, buy a home, and raise a family," he wrote.

He added a screenshot of the profile that showed: "My hottest take is … Florida should offer paid maternity leave to all moms."

James Fishback announcing his run for governor

James Fishback announcing his run for governor (Fishback2026.com)

Less than an hour later, Fishback added an update: "i ran out of likes. could someone donate so i can get tinder plus?"

Fishback is running to succeed term-limited Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in from of an American flag.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached his term limit as governor of the Sunshine State. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images, File)

He joins a crowded Republican field that includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., arrives to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

If elected, Fishback has said he’d propose a hefty "sin tax" on OnlyFans content creators.

"Young women once aspired to be devoted mothers, doctors, lawyers, and nurses," James Fishback told Fox News Digital in a statement last month.

Fishback continued: "Today, young women are told by an online platform called OnlyFans that it’s morally right to sell nude photos of themselves to strangers on the internet. I will not tolerate this cultural degeneracy as Florida’s next Republican Governor."

