Florida GOP candidate launches Tinder account to campaign to young female voters

A Republican candidate for governor in Florida announced on Monday that he launched a Tinder account so that he can campaign to young female voters in the Sunshine State.

James Fishback, a 31-year-old investment firm CEO, shared his latest campaign move on X.

"I’ve joined @Tinder to meet young female voters where they are, and share my plan to make it easier for them to get married, buy a home, and raise a family," he wrote.

He added a screenshot of the profile that showed: "My hottest take is … Florida should offer paid maternity leave to all moms."

Less than an hour later, Fishback added an update: "i ran out of likes. could someone donate so i can get tinder plus?"

Fishback is running to succeed term-limited Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He joins a crowded Republican field that includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

If elected, Fishback has said he’d propose a hefty "sin tax" on OnlyFans content creators.

"Young women once aspired to be devoted mothers, doctors, lawyers, and nurses," James Fishback told Fox News Digital in a statement last month.

Fishback continued: "Today, young women are told by an online platform called OnlyFans that it’s morally right to sell nude photos of themselves to strangers on the internet. I will not tolerate this cultural degeneracy as Florida’s next Republican Governor."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.