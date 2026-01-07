Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Florida Lt Gov Jay Collins jumps into Sunshine State gubernatorial race to succeed Ron DeSantis

President Donald Trump is backing Rep Byron Donalds in the Florida gubernatorial contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is mounting a gubernatorial bid on Monday, joining the field of candidates vying to succeed second-term Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust," Collins said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

DeSantis — a Republican who cannot run for governor again 2026 — appointed Collins to serve as lieutenant governor in August, calling him "the Chuck Norris of Florida politics."

DESANTIS PICKS ‘THE CHUCK NORRIS OF FLORIDA POLITICS’ AS NEW TOP DEPUTY

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins delivers remarks touting the state's efforts in combating fentanyl and other illegal drugs as Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at the FDLE Orlando Regional Operations Center, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The lieutenant governor, who previously served as a state senator, is jumping into a GOP gubernatorial primary that also features contenders including Trump-backed candidate U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and James Fishback.

Collins name-dropped the current governor in his statement on Monday.

DESANTIS LAUNCHES FLORIDA REDISTRICTING PUSH TO POTENTIALLY ADD MORE GOP HOUSE SEATS

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins speaks at a news conference outside Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (Dean J. Condoleo/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We chose to make Florida home for my family because it stands for freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility. In the Legislature and as Lieutenant Governor, I’ve worked alongside Governor Ron DeSantis to deliver results and advance a bold, conservative agenda. I did not come to chase headlines. I came to deliver results. Standing with law enforcement. Protecting communities. And to keep Florida strong," he noted.

Collins indicated that as governor he would be a "strong partner" for President Donald Trump.

FLORIDA LT GOV JAY COLLINS APPEARS TO TAKE SHOTS AT TRUMP-BACKED GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE BYRON DONALDS

Florida lieutenant governor sounds alarm on dangers of socialism, communism Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m running for Governor to keep Florida strong and to build on the legacy of leadership that has made our state the model for the nation. As Governor, I will be a strong partner to President Trump in fighting for secure borders, a strong economy, and an America First agenda that puts families and freedom first. This moment demands discipline, courage, and leaders willing to do what is right, even when it is hard. I am ready to lead. I am ready to Keep Florida Strong!" he said in the statement.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue