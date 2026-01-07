Florida Lt Gov Jay Collins jumps into Sunshine State gubernatorial race to succeed Ron DeSantis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is mounting a gubernatorial bid on Monday, joining the field of candidates vying to succeed second-term Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust," Collins said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

DeSantis — a Republican who cannot run for governor again 2026 — appointed Collins to serve as lieutenant governor in August, calling him "the Chuck Norris of Florida politics."

The lieutenant governor, who previously served as a state senator, is jumping into a GOP gubernatorial primary that also features contenders including Trump-backed candidate U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and James Fishback.

Collins name-dropped the current governor in his statement on Monday.

"We chose to make Florida home for my family because it stands for freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility. In the Legislature and as Lieutenant Governor, I’ve worked alongside Governor Ron DeSantis to deliver results and advance a bold, conservative agenda. I did not come to chase headlines. I came to deliver results. Standing with law enforcement. Protecting communities. And to keep Florida strong," he noted.

Collins indicated that as governor he would be a "strong partner" for President Donald Trump.

"I’m running for Governor to keep Florida strong and to build on the legacy of leadership that has made our state the model for the nation. As Governor, I will be a strong partner to President Trump in fighting for secure borders, a strong economy, and an America First agenda that puts families and freedom first. This moment demands discipline, courage, and leaders willing to do what is right, even when it is hard. I am ready to lead. I am ready to Keep Florida Strong!" he said in the statement.