FLASHBACK: Biden, who just fell on stage, once mocked Trump for carefully walking down ramp at commencement

President Biden, in 2020, took aim at then-President Donald Trump for awkwardly walking down a ramp at a commencement speech -- remarks that came back to haunt him on Thursday when he took a tumble over a sandbag at a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Trump took heat from critics, including Biden, when he walked gingerly down the ramp at a West Point commencement ceremony in September 2020. Then-candidate Biden, in the midst of a presidential campaign, took a swipe at the Republican incumbent.

"Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps," Biden joked. "Come on."

The New York Times ran the headline, "Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions."

But Biden hit the deck on Thursday after having delivered the Air Force Academy’s commencement address earlier in the day.

The White House said Thursday that the president tripped over a sandbag and that he was not injured by the fall.

It isn’t the first time the octogenarian president has stumbled. In 2021, he fell on the steps while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

The latest tumble will likely fuel ongoing concerns about Biden’s health and age, given he is running for re-election to the White House, which would keep him in office until early 2029 when he would be 86.

Trump, who is also running for another term in the White House, was told about Biden’s fall on Thursday -- and immediately referenced the ramp controversy in 2020.

"Well I hope he wasn’t hurt, but the whole thing, look, the whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that…because you don’t want that -- even if you have to tip tow down a ramp," he said.

