Fetterman wears casual shorts to Senate for meeting with Zelenskyy, days after dress code dropped

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., dressed down for an official meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Capitol, just days after the Senate dress code was altered.

Zelenskyy traveled to Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Biden and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, a trip that marks his second visit to the United States.

While every other members of congress appeared in a suit and tie to welcome Zelenskyy, Fetterman arrived in his usual casual attire - shorts, a short-sleeved shirt, and tennis shoes.

Since getting sworn into office in January, Fetterman has been known for showing up to work in gym shorts and sweatshirts - an uncommon choice for most U.S. Senators.

While Thursday marks only one of many occurrences where Fetterman appeared in casual clothing to the Senate building, it is one of his first appearances since Democrats changed the dress code standards for lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently announced that the Senate would no longer enforce a dress code for senators, allowing Fetterman, and any other Senator, to show up to work in the outfit of their choosing.

Visitors and others entering the chamber are however not off of the hook, and must appear in the proper business attire.

The change was immediately blasted as "pathetic," with many lawmakers accusing Schumer of changing the rules solely for Democrat Fetterman who did not adhere to them for months.

"The U.S. Senate just eliminated its dress code because you got this guy from Pennsylvania - who's got a lot of problems… he wears, like, sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts…we need to be lifting up our standards in this country, not dumbing down," presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., said during a campaign event.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X . "Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

