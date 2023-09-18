Fetterman says right ‘losing their minds’ over dress code as Republicans blast him for dressing ‘like a slob’

Expand / Collapse search
Digital Originals

Megan Myers By Megan Myers , Jon Michael Raasch Fox News
Published
close
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Fetterman praised the pause on the Senate's dress code for members, but some Republicans criticized the move, with one calling it an "embarrassment" to the American people.

"I feel it's a little more freedom, which should be bipartisanship," Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat known for his relaxed attire, told Fox News. "I don't know why the right side seems to be losing their minds over it."

"I think it's a good thing, but I'm going to use it sparingly," he added while wearing a short-sleeve button down. "I hope other colleagues take advantage of it too." 

Sen. John Fetterman near the U.S. Capitol

Sen. John Fetterman is known for his relaxed and comfortable attire. He says the Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for its members gives lawmakers more freedom.  (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

But Sen. Cynthia Lummis disagreed.

"This is a terribly sad development for the U.S. Senate," the Wyoming Republican said. "I've never seen civility enhanced or a sense of decorum enhanced by dressing like a slob."

FETTERMAN BLASTED BY CONSERVATIVES AFTER SENATE DROPS DRESS CODE: ‘STOP LOWERING THE BAR!'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to stop enforcing a dress code for its members, Fox News confirmed Sunday. The move follows the debate about whether Fetterman's leisurely attire is appropriate for a member of the upper chamber. 

U.S. Senator in Washington, D.C.

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis says Fetterman's attire is degrading and debasing the Senate. She says she will dress more formally out of respect to her position and the American people.  (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

"When you dress like that around here, which is the very sloppiest that a person would dress even if they're going to a gym by themselves … the bar is lowered," Lummis said about Fetterman's attire. "The Senate is degraded. It's debased. It should not be typical of how we dress when we go to the floor of the United States Senate." 

JOHN FETTERMAN DARES REPUBLICANS TO IMPEACH BIDEN: ‘YOU JUST GOTTA CALL THEIR BULLS--T’

The change allows Fetterman to continue wearing his trademark hooded sweatshirts and gym shorts and no longer requires male senators to wear a jacket and tie on the Senate floor. Women senators don't have to wear business attire, but all non-members entering the upper chamber still must adhere to the dress code.  

John Fetterman in his office

Fetterman is known for wearing his trademark hooded sweatshirts and gym shorts.  (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

JOHN FETTERMAN BLOWS UP SOCIAL MEDIA WITH NEW MUSTACHE, COMPARED TO 'BREAKING BAD' CHARACTER WALTER WHITE

But even before the directive, Fetterman worked around the dress code by voting from the doorway of the Democratic cloakroom or the side entrance, the Associated Press reported in May. 

"This is an embarrassment," Sen. Roger Marshall said. "The people of Kansas don't want me showing up in a hoodie. Out of respect, we should have some sense of decorum here."

The Kansas Republican told Fox News he will continue to follow the Senate dress code

Kansas Senator in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Roger Marshall says he will continue to wear a jacket and tie while on the Senate floor. He called Fetterman's relaxed attire while on the job is an embarrassment for the Senate.  (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital )

"The Senate is a very important institution that people look up to," he said. "I'm here representing the people of Kansas, and to honor them, I feel like I should have a certain level of apparel." 

The Senate's dress code appears to be more of an informal custom enforced by the Sergeant at Arms rather than an official policy, Axios reported.

"I’m actually going to go the other direction. I’m gonna ramp it up," Lummis said. "I’m gonna dress more formally."

To watch the full interviews with senators, click here

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 

