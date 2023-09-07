John Fetterman dares Republicans to impeach Biden: ‘You just gotta call their bulls--t’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., dared Republicans to impeach President Biden on Wednesday, insisting that "sometimes you just gotta call their bulls--t."

"Go ahead, do it. I dare you," Fetterman told a small group of reporters in his Capitol Hill office when asked about a GOP push for impeachment, according to the HuffPost.

"If you can find the votes, go ahead, because you’re going to lose. It’s a loser," Fetterman said.

Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said an impeachment inquiry against Biden will only move forward if there is a formal House vote.

"It would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right," Fetterman added. "Sometimes you just gotta call their bulls--t. If they’re going to threaten, then let’s see it."

Fetterman, who spent approximately six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year seeking treatment for clinical depression, also took shots at former President Trump during the session with reporters.

"Your man has what, three or four indictments now? Trump has a mug shot, and he’s been impeached twice," Fetterman added, according to NBC. "I’m just tired of a couple of them over there, talking like they’re hard a---s."

Sources recently told Fox News Digital that House Republican leaders are looking to launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden this month.

The president and his son Hunter Biden are under scrutiny by three separate House GOP-led committees over allegations of bribery and other corruption in the latter’s foreign business dealings. They are also looking into a plea deal nearly struck between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department in a years-long investigation into the first son’s taxes – though that deal has since fallen apart.

The House of Representatives is returning from its six-week August recess on Sept. 12, at which point the impeachment inquiry will likely take a backseat to Congress’ race to strike a deal on funding the government by Sept. 30 – otherwise risking a partial government shutdown.

