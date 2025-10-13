Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman marks release of last living hostages: 'The nightmare finally ends'

Democratic senator credited President Trump "for a breakthrough ceasefire of this awful war"

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Fetterman 'optimistic' about longevity of Trump-brokered Gaza peace deal Video

Fetterman 'optimistic' about longevity of Trump-brokered Gaza peace deal

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his reaction to the Trump-brokered peace deal to end the Israel-Hamas war and his thoughts on the president possibly securing the Nobel Peace prize. 

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania marked the release of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas, the terror group that perpetrated the heinous October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

He credited President Donald Trump with helping to negotiate the peace agreement that led to the release of the captives kidnapped during the attack.

"The nightmare finally ends. May the hostages have a full recovery and may we never forget those who didn’t make it out alive. Credit to @POTUS for a breakthrough ceasefire of this awful war," Fetterman noted in his post on X.

ARDENTLY PRO-ISRAEL DEM SEN JOHN FETTERMAN CONGRATULATES TRUMP FOR ‘HISTORIC PEACE PLAN’

Sen. John Fetterman in a hoodie

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to vote at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fetterman began his post with a quote from former hostage Eli Sharabi, who was released back in February. That two-word quote, "Now, life," comes from Sharabi's memoir, "Hostage."

Fetterman has been a steadfast and ardent supporter of Israel in the wake of the horrific 2023 attack and the war that followed.

FORMER HAMAS HOSTAGE RELEASED 491 DAYS AFTER HE WAS KIDNAPPED AND HIS FAMILY WAS SLAUGHTERED

Eli Sharabi, author of ‘Hostage’, says his love for life guided him through his torturous captivity Video

"I congratulate @POTUS on this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages. Now, enduring peace in the region is possible. Our parties are different but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people," he noted in a post on X last week.

Fetterman also marked the 250th anniversary of the Navy on Monday.

NETANYAHU CALLS TRUMP ISRAEL'S ‘GREATEST FRIEND’ AS FINAL LIVING HOSTAGES RELEASED

Netanyahu addresses the Israeli Knesset on Trump’s historic Middle East peace deal Video

"250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity—and the finest sailors of the strongest naval force in the world. Proud to be the grandson of Lt. Commander Donald Fetterman, who served in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Happy 250th Birthday, @USNavy!" he noted in a post on X, adding the American flag emoji and a black-and-white photo presumably his grandfather.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

