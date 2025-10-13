Fetterman marks release of last living hostages: 'The nightmare finally ends'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania marked the release of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas, the terror group that perpetrated the heinous October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

He credited President Donald Trump with helping to negotiate the peace agreement that led to the release of the captives kidnapped during the attack.

"The nightmare finally ends. May the hostages have a full recovery and may we never forget those who didn’t make it out alive. Credit to @POTUS for a breakthrough ceasefire of this awful war," Fetterman noted in his post on X.

Fetterman began his post with a quote from former hostage Eli Sharabi, who was released back in February. That two-word quote, "Now, life," comes from Sharabi's memoir, "Hostage."

Fetterman has been a steadfast and ardent supporter of Israel in the wake of the horrific 2023 attack and the war that followed.

"I congratulate @POTUS on this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages. Now, enduring peace in the region is possible. Our parties are different but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people," he noted in a post on X last week.

Fetterman also marked the 250th anniversary of the Navy on Monday.

"250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity—and the finest sailors of the strongest naval force in the world. Proud to be the grandson of Lt. Commander Donald Fetterman, who served in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Happy 250th Birthday, @USNavy!" he noted in a post on X, adding the American flag emoji and a black-and-white photo presumably his grandfather.