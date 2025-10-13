Netanyahu calls Trump Israel’s 'greatest friend' as final living hostages released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised President Donald Trump as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had, as Hamas released the last 20 living hostages under the new peace deal.

"No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said. "It ain’t even close."

He thanked Trump for "standing up for Israel" at the United Nations, recognizing Israel’s rights in the West Bank — or the Judea and Samaria — and withdrawing from the "disastrous" Iran nuclear deal.

"Thank you for supporting Operation Rising Lion and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer," Netanyahu said, referring to the June strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. "Boy, you got to hear this — this is the most fitting name ever given to a military operation, because a little after midnight, you really hammered them."

NETANYAHU ADVISOR EXPRESSES 'DEEP FAITH' IN TRUMP'S GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN FRAMEWORK APPROACH

Netanyahu announced that he has nominated Trump to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize, which he described as the nation’s "highest award."

During his own speech, Trump said of Netanyahu with a smile, "He’s not easy — not the easiest guy to deal with — but that’s what makes him great."

After Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages, which resulted in two years of fighting in Gaza and left tens of thousands estimated dead, Israel and Hamas agreed to a breakthrough peace deal last week after months of mediation by Trump administration officials.

The prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas began Monday, with Hamas releasing the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The release was part of a sweeping 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. So far, only four of the 28 presumed dead hostages have been returned.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES ISRAEL AGREES TO GAZA 'INITIAL WITHDRAWAL LINE' AS '3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE' NEARS END

Under the agreement, Israel halted military operations and withdrew to pre-defined lines while preparations began for a complete hostage exchange. Hamas members who renounce violence will be granted amnesty or safe passage, while those who continue resistance will be excluded from Gaza’s future governance.

Humanitarian aid — including critical supplies, infrastructure repair and medical support — will flow freely into Gaza under the supervision of the United Nations, the Red Crescent and other neutral organizations.

Gaza’s governance will transition to a technocratic Palestinian committee overseen by an international "Board of Peace" chaired by Trump, alongside former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and other global leaders. This body will manage Gaza’s redevelopment until a reformed Palestinian Authority is prepared to take control.

A Trump-led economic development plan will seek to attract international investment and transform Gaza into a "thriving modern miracle city," supported by a special economic zone with preferential trade terms. The plan promises that no residents will be forced to leave Gaza, emphasizing voluntary participation in rebuilding efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Security arrangements include the creation of a U.S.-led International Stabilization Force (ISF) to train Palestinian police, secure borders, and oversee disarmament. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza but will gradually withdraw as security milestones are met. Regional partners, including Egypt and Jordan, will help ensure compliance and prevent the resurgence of militant threats.