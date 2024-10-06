Fetterman lauds Israel for leaving Iran ‘exposed and humiliated’ after strikes on Hamas, Hezbollah

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., on Sunday said that he will continue to "support and follow" Israel after seeing how the Jewish State has been able to humiliate Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Fetterman made the remarks on "Fox News Sunday," telling anchor Shannon Bream that Israel knows best about how to take on Iran and the regime’s proxies.

"Whatever they decide to do in response to Iran, I'm going to support that because Israel will have a better idea of the intelligence and the circumstances on the ground," Fetterman said. "And that's why I'm going to support and follow that."

The Democrat praised Israel for their effective responses against Hezbollah and Hamas that he said left the Iranian proxies "cowering."

"I also want to celebrate what Israel has been able to do," Fetterman said. "They've demolished Hamas and now they have humiliated Hezbollah and they are now cowering. And Iran shot, you know, 200 missiles and [Israel] vaporized those. So, Iran now is left exposed and humiliated, and Israel has put them back on the ropes. And I am going to support what they continue to do."

Iran bombarded Israel with 181 missiles last week in what the regime said was retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, in an Israeli airstrike in September and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Meanwhile, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon have traded attacks with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Fetterman’s comments come days after President Biden told reporters that he would not support an attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for Iran's missile attack against Israel amid fears that a lethal regional war is around the corner.

Biden said all the G7 leaders on a recent call – France, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy and Germany – agreed that Israel had the right to "proportionally" respond to Iran’s military strike.

Biden’s response came under fire from former President Trump, who told Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on Thursday that Biden's response on Israel attacking Iran was the "craziest thing I’ve ever heard. That’s the biggest risk we have. The biggest risk we have is nuclear."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called out Western leaders who he said had called for an arms embargo on Israel over its airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side, yet President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in a statement.

He continued, "Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. This axis of terror stands together, but countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel."

