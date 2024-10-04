Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump says Israel should hit Iran’s nuclear facilities, slamming Biden’s response

Iran launched an attack on Israel this week

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Former President Trump answered questions from supporters during a town hall campaign event Friday in Fayetteville, N.C.

Former President Trump on Friday said that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear facilities while mocking President Biden’s answer earlier this week on the subject.  

While speaking at a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he said when Biden was asked about Israel attacking Iran, the president answered, "’As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ That’s the thing you wanna hit, right? I said, ‘I think he’s got that one wrong. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit?’" 

Trump went on to say that nuclear proliferation is the "biggest risk we have." 

TRUMP SLAMS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S RESPONSE TO HURRICANE HELENE

Trump speaking in Fayetteville

Former President Trump on Friday during a campaign event in Fayetteville, N.C., said that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear facilities while mocking President Biden’s answer earlier this week on the subject.  (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The former president said he rebuilt the "entire military, jets everything, I built it, including nuclear" while he was president. "I hated to build the nuclear, but I got to know firsthand the power of that stuff, and I’ll tell you what: we have to be totally prepared. We have to be absolutely prepared."

He said when Biden was asked about Israel and Iran: "His answer should have been "'Hit the nuclear first, worry about the rest later.'"

Trump made similar comments in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, telling correspondent Bill Melugin Biden's response on Israel attacking Iran was the "craziest thing I’ve ever heard. That’s the biggest risk we have. The biggest risk we have is nuclear." 

TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISORS MOCK BIDEN'S WARNINGS TO ISRAEL TO STICK TO ‘PROPORTIONAL’ IRAN RESPONSE

Rockets over Israel this week

Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank, Tuesday. The Israeli army announced that missiles were fired from Iran towards Israel and sirens were heard across the country, especially in Tel Aviv.  (Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He continued, "I mean, to make the statement, ‘Please leave their nuclear alone.' I would tell you that that’s not the right answer. That was the craziest answer because, you know what? Soon, they’re going to have nuclear weapons. And then you’re going to have problems." 

Former deputy director of national intelligence Kash Patel, who served under Trump, said this week: "Iran launched a war into Israel, so to say that the Israelis who are defending themselves and our hostages shouldn't attack sites in Iran that could kill them – especially when you're the one who gave Iran $7 billion as a commander in chief and then allowed them to acquire nuclear materials – is wildly political."

Biden speaking to reporters

Biden told reporters this week that he and the other members of the G-7 were in agreement that Israel should have a "measured" response to Iran.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Following Tuesday's attack by Iran on Israel, Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, "the answer is no," of Israel potentially targeting the country's nuclear program. 

He added that he and the other members of the G-7 all "agree that [Israel has] a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally,"

