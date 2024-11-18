Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman calls out 'UN's rank, pervasive antisemitism,' says he looks forward to confirming Elise Stefanik

Fetterman has also said that he will vote to confirm Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said President-elect Donald Trump nominating Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general was "nothing but trolling."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., an ardent supporter of Israel, said that he looks forward to voting to confirm Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In a post on X, the senator accused the international body of persistently peddling "rank, pervasive antisemitism."

A UN special committee report claimed that "the policies and practices of Israel during the reporting period are consistent with the characteristics of genocide."

Fetterman spurned the report.

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN PROCLAIMS UNFLINCHING SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL: ‘WILL NOT WAVER’

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a rally to kick off the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee for president, and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"What’s actually consistent is UN’s rank, pervasive antisemitism. I reject this report in its entirety. I look forward to voting for @RepStefanik to continue a strong and unapologetic pro-Israel position," he tweeted.

President-elect Trump announced Stefanik as his pick for the role last week.

"She will be an incredible Ambassador to the United Nations, delivering Peace through Strength and America First National Security policies!" Trump said in a statement.

FETTERMAN SAYS DEMS SHOULDN'T ‘FREAK OUT’ OVER EVERYTHING TRUMP DOES: ‘IT’S GOING TO BE 4 YEARS'

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., during a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, not pictured, in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.  (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fetterman also called Trump's selection of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for Secretary of State "a strong choice," noting that he looks forward to voting to confirm Rubio – another strong supporter of Israel – to serve in the role.

Fetterman has been vocal about his staunch support for Israel in the wake of the heinous Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against the U.S. ally.

FETTERMAN HAILS RUBIO AS ‘STRONG CHOICE’ FOR SECRETARY OF STATE, SAYS HE WILL VOTE TO CONFIRM HIM

Sen. John Fetterman smiles while putting both his thumbs up

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reacts to a question from members of the media on March 22, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"My vote and my voice for Israel will not waver," he declared in a post on X earlier this year.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

