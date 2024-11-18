Fetterman calls out 'UN's rank, pervasive antisemitism,' says he looks forward to confirming Elise Stefanik

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., an ardent supporter of Israel, said that he looks forward to voting to confirm Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In a post on X, the senator accused the international body of persistently peddling "rank, pervasive antisemitism."

A UN special committee report claimed that "the policies and practices of Israel during the reporting period are consistent with the characteristics of genocide."

Fetterman spurned the report.

"What’s actually consistent is UN’s rank, pervasive antisemitism. I reject this report in its entirety. I look forward to voting for @RepStefanik to continue a strong and unapologetic pro-Israel position," he tweeted.

President-elect Trump announced Stefanik as his pick for the role last week.

"She will be an incredible Ambassador to the United Nations, delivering Peace through Strength and America First National Security policies!" Trump said in a statement.

Fetterman also called Trump's selection of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for Secretary of State "a strong choice," noting that he looks forward to voting to confirm Rubio – another strong supporter of Israel – to serve in the role.

Fetterman has been vocal about his staunch support for Israel in the wake of the heinous Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against the U.S. ally.

"My vote and my voice for Israel will not waver," he declared in a post on X earlier this year.