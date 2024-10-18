Sen. John Fetterman proclaims unflinching support for Israel: 'Will not waver'

Pro-Israel Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) resolutely declared his unflinching support for the U.S. ally after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"I want to salute Israel and celebrate the elimination of Yahya Sinwar—a necessary move for any future enduring peace. Eliminating the mastermind of the 10/7 massacre is the definition of justice served. My vote and my voice for Israel will not waver," Fetterman declared in social media posts on Thursday.

Hamas perpetrated atrocities including murder, rape, and kidnapping during the heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Israel.

Fetterman, who has been a consistent and vocal supporter of Israel, has compared Hamas to the Nazis of World War II.

"Hamas is no different than WWII Nazis and I fully support Israel’s commitment to neutralize them," the Pennsylvania senator said in a tweet last month.

In a June post, Fetterman declared, "Stop pretending Hamas has any interest in true peace. I remain standing with Israel in its right to eradicate Hamas and strongly reject any international pressure, interference, or commentary."

"I reject all pressure to push Israel into a ceasefire without Hamas neutralized or their full surrender. They will be held accountable and I fully support it," declared in an August post.

U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin described Israel's killing of Sinwar as "a major achievement in counterterrorism."

"Sinwar and Hamas were responsible for the deaths of many Americans over the years, including the more than 40 Americans slain on October 7th and the murdered American hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judy Weinstein Haggai, and Hersh Goldberg Polin," Austin said in the statement.