Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman proclaims unflinching support for Israel: 'Will not waver'

Fetterman has compared Hamas to the Nazis

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Hezbollah is ‘cowering’ after being ‘humiliated’ by Israel: Sen. John Fetterman Video

Hezbollah is ‘cowering’ after being ‘humiliated’ by Israel: Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says he will not ‘politicize’ the Israel-Hamas during an appearance on ‘Fox News Sunday.’ 

Pro-Israel Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) resolutely declared his unflinching support for the U.S. ally after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"I want to salute Israel and celebrate the elimination of Yahya Sinwar—a necessary move for any future enduring peace. Eliminating the mastermind of the 10/7 massacre is the definition of justice served. My vote and my voice for Israel will not waver," Fetterman declared in social media posts on Thursday.

Hamas perpetrated atrocities including murder, rape, and kidnapping during the heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Israel.

AOC FIRES BACK AT FETTERMAN, ACCUSES HIM OF ‘BLEAK DUNK ATTEMPT'

Left photo: Israel flag. Right photo: Sen. John Fetterman

Left: Flag of Israel during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Israel and France at Bozsik Arena on Oct. 10, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary; Right: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks with a reporter before U.S. President Joe Biden takes the stage during a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College Jan. 5, 2024 in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. (Left: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images; Right: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fetterman, who has been a consistent and vocal supporter of Israel, has compared Hamas to the Nazis of World War II.

"Hamas is no different than WWII Nazis and I fully support Israel’s commitment to neutralize them," the Pennsylvania senator said in a tweet last month.

In a June post, Fetterman declared, "Stop pretending Hamas has any interest in true peace. I remain standing with Israel in its right to eradicate Hamas and strongly reject any international pressure, interference, or commentary."

FETTERMAN REAMS OUT NY TIMES FOR PLATFORMING TERRORIST PROPAGANDA AFTER INTERVIEW WITH SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIAL

Fetterman in Senate hallway wearing black sweats

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) walks to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2024 in Washington, D.C. The Senate is taking up a $95 billion foreign aid package today for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I reject all pressure to push Israel into a ceasefire without Hamas neutralized or their full surrender. They will be held accountable and I fully support it," declared in an August post.

U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin described Israel's killing of Sinwar as "a major achievement in counterterrorism."

FETTERMAN LAUDS ISRAEL FOR LEAVING IRAN ‘EXPOSED AND HUMILIATED’ AFTER STRIKES ON HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH

John Fetterman

Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) heads to a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sinwar and Hamas were responsible for the deaths of many Americans over the years, including the more than 40 Americans slain on October 7th and the murdered American hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judy Weinstein Haggai, and Hersh Goldberg Polin," Austin said in the statement.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics