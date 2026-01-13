Warren-led inquiry draws new details on Trump ballroom donations from major corporations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A series of corporations have shared new details about donations to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom, in response to queries by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other lawmakers regarding contributions.

Trump revealed in October 2025 that construction had gotten underway on the ballroom, which led to the demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing. He asserted the ballroom would be privately funded at an estimated cost of $300 million — up from the $200 million estimate first provided in July 2025 when the project was unveiled.

Meanwhile, Democrats have voiced concerns that organizations might have contributed to the project because they are seeking something in return from the administration.

Microsoft said that a fundraiser contacted the tech giant about a possible donation, and Amazon said that it started communicating with a fundraising group in August, according to letters from several giant corporations released by Warren’s office.

Microsoft said that it was provided information on the Trust for the National Mall’s management of contributions as a partner of the National Park Service, how to donate, and an invitation to a dinner for supporters. Microsoft ultimately contributed to the Trust for the National Mall with the understanding that the funds would go toward the ballroom.

"Microsoft understands that these funds (along with contributions from other donors) will be used to support the construction of the ballroom," Microsoft counsel Karen Christian said in a letter to lawmakers in December 2025. "As Microsoft has publicly stated, Microsoft supported this effort to update a home built more than 200 years ago so that it can meet the needs of the 21st century."

"The benefits of this project will redound not only to this presidency, but presidencies to come, as they welcome guests to the White House on behalf of the American people. Microsoft is proud to have supported this effort."

Additionally, Amazon said that it started communicating with fundraisers about the project in August 2025, where potential giving amounts and the dinner for donors were discussed.

"We worked directly with the Trust for the National Mall to coordinate our payment, and attended the White House program commemorating the launch of the project on October 15, 2025," Amazon's vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, said in a letter in December 2025. "We did not review any construction plans or enter into an agreement related to the donation. Amazon chose to be listed as a donor because we remain committed to supporting projects that celebrate and promote our nation’s heritage."

Warren and Min’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital about whether they still had concerns following the responses from corporations.

Warren, along with other lawmakers, have sought to put limits on private donations, amid concerns about potential bribery.

As a result, Warren and the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, introduced the Stop Ballroom Bribery Act, which would bar donations from organizations or individuals that present a conflict of interest, and would prohibit the president, vice president or their families and staff from soliciting donations.

Once donations have been made and are cleared by the directors of the National Park Service and the Office of Government Ethics, the measure would then bar displaying donors’ names in recognition of the donation, and would also require a two-year freeze for the donor to lobby the federal government.

Trump has spearheaded multiple renovation projects at the White House during his second term. This includes adding gold accents to the White House’s Oval Office and paving the Rose Garden.