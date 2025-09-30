Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

In Court

Federal judge blocks Voice of America mass terminations in scathing ruling against Lake

Judge blocks Voice of America terminations after Lake's team shows 'brazen disinterest' in statutory duties

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
close
Many question necessity of VOA cuts brought forth by Trump admin Video

Many question necessity of VOA cuts brought forth by Trump admin

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Kari Lake’s push to ‘scrap the whole thing,’ in reference to Voice of America on ‘Special Report’.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth has blocked a new wave of terminations at Voice of America, offering harsh words for Kari Lake and saying the Trump administration’s conduct in his case would support civil contempt proceedings, if only the plaintiffs had asked.

In the 19-page ruling, Judge Lamberth halted the mass reduction in force at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and issued a warning that cuts would "cement" VOA’s failure to meet legal obligations to provide reliable news.

Lamberth’s list of failures included statutory violations involving VOA shutting down mandated language services despite clear congressional directives.

KARI LAKE CUTS 532 GOVERNMENT POSITIONS AT VOICE OF AMERICA, PARENT AGENCY

Kari Lake speaking at a podium next to the Voice of America building sign.

In this composite image, Kari Lake, senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, speaks as the Voice of America headquarters is shown at left.  (Getty Images)

He stated that VOA acknowledged its "radio presence" had shrunk to a single 30-minute daily program in Dari and Pashto, leaving gaps in coverage for nations like North Korea and China.

Kari Lake was called out for admitting under oath that she hadn’t "given it a lot of thought" whether Africa qualifies as a "significant region of the world" under the law and confirmed VOA produces no programming for South America.

And Lamberth accused the Trump administration of misleading the court, going as far as to call it incredible to suggest the RIF was "uncertain" while evidence showed it was already in motion.

The RIF notices covered both VOA and USAGM employees, and Lamberth rejected the government’s attempt to carve out non-VOA staff.

JUDGE PUTS TEMPORARY PAUSE ON TRUMP'S MASS LAYOFFS AT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

He accused Lake and her team of "thumbing their noses at Congress’s commands" and showing "brazen disinterest" in statutory duties — strong language worth including.

The contempt warning wasn’t just about tone; it was also tied to their failure to produce required documents about future RIFs, despite court orders.

Overall, the order keeps VOA’s workforce intact through Oct. 14, when Lake will be forced to work with her team to file a plan showing how they will restore the legally required programming.

The Voice Of America logi

The Voice Of America (VOA) logo appears on a mobile phone with the US Agency For Global Media (USAGM) visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on March 16, 2025. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge warned that their "disrespect" for other rulings would have been enough to trigger a contempt trial.

"Equity is allergic to rigidity," Lamberth wrote, pointing out the court’s power to stop executive overreach.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue